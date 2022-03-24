Kim Kardashian admits North West complains about the outfits she wears

By Jazmin Duribe

"North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing."

Kim Kardashian has admitted that when it comes to her fashion choices her eight-year-old daughter North West is her harshest critic.

As the eldest child of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North was always destined for the spotlight. But in recent months she's become an internet celebrity in her own right thanks to her chaotic antics on TikTok and for savagely roasting her mother at any given opportunity. From roasting Kim Kardashian's "ugly" house to calling out Kim on Instagram, North definitely doesn't mind saying what's on her mind.

So it comes as no surprise that little Northie has a lot of opinions about what her mother wears. On Tuesday (Mar 22), Kim attended Vogue's Forces of Fashion conference and she opened up about North's options on her wardrobe.

Kim Kardashian admits North West complains about the outfits she wears. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram, Gotham/GC images

"North is very opinionated when it comes to what I’m wearing. She’ll always complain when I’m wearing too much black," Kim explained.

Now, Kim has worn some shocking outfits over the years. Most recently, she attended Paris Fashion Week wearing nothing but designer duck tape. But now that she's partnered with Balenciaga, Kim's current era involves a lot of skintight fabrics, bug-like shades and head-to-toe black – something that is most certainly not North West approved.

She added: "I showed up at her school on Valentine’s Day wearing head-to-toe pink, and she got so excited she ran over and hugged me. She opened my coat, saw the black lining, and says, 'Mom, you’re still wearing black.'"

No doubt Kim ran back to the car to get changed because in a podcast episode recorded last year, Kim revealed that North is the person who intimidates her most. While she failed to pin point exactly why North has that effect on her, Kim did say: "North West is Kanye West's daughter. Forget that, she's his twin."

The same Kanye West who threw away Kim's entire wardrobe when they first started dating because he hated her style? Ok, it all makes sense...