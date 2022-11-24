Kim Kardashian just told North West about the night she was conceived

By Katie Louise Smith

"I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress."

North West's origin story has arrived. And it involves Paris, a blue Balmain dress, and a very famous fashion designer, according to Kim Kardashian.

The finale episode of The Kardashians season 2 starts with Kim, North, Kris Jenner, Corey Gamble, Cici Bussey and North's friend Ryan all in Paris for Couture Fashion Week, because Kim is walking in the Balenciaga show (a.k.a. the show where she walked like a Victorian ghost.)

During a car ride, Kim explains that it's been over two years since North visited Paris – her last time being when she performed her now iconic "WHAT ARE THOOOOSE? THESE ARE CLOTHES!" song at Kanye West's Yeezy show in March 2020.

But that wasn't the only North West Paris trivia fact that Kim shared on the trip. In one short clip, the group meets up with Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, and Kim tells North a little story about the night she was conceived.

Kim Kardashian tells North West about the night she was conceived. Picture: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

"Northie, I've known Olivier since before you were a baby," Kim said to North, who honestly looked like she was just trying to eat her lunch in peace. "And he gave daddy this blue dress that daddy wanted for me. It was my birthday, the year before you were born."

Kim continued: "And I wore the dress, and I got pregnant and you got in my belly the night I wore that dress. So, Olivier might have a little something to do with the reason you're on this planet."

North didn't really have much of a reaction to Kim's story about her conception. And if you're wondering what blue dress Kim was wearing that night, here's your answer.

Kim Kardashian reveals that she conceived North West on the night she wore this blue Balmain dress. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere in the episode, we see the behind-the-scenes of Kim, North and Kris' fitting for Olivier's one-off Jean Paul Gaultier collection show. We also see North trying on her outfit for the first time and lighting up when she sees herself in the mirror.

Back in July, North made headlines thanks to her effortlessly cool outfit at the Jean Paul Gaultier Haute Couture show – nose chain included.

Kim also explains North's thought process behind her "STOP!" sign she held up during the show. "They put invites on each seat and she took the pen out of Cici's purse and she wrote "stop" really big on the invite. She held it up to the people across from her just being like, 'Do not take a picture of me'. And I was dying."

