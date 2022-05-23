Kim Kardashian criticised for allowing her 8-year-old daughter North to wear a corset

"Albeit with a t-shirt, this corset/bustier top is rather inappropriate for North West. Let children be children."

Kim Kardashian has received backlash for allowing her daughter North West, eight, to wear a corset.

Unless you've been living in a completely different reality, you probably noticed that the entire Kardashian family headed to Portofino, Italy, for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's nuptials on Sunday (May 22).

It was a star-studded gothic affair in Dolce & Gabbana's L'Ulivetta villa, followed by a reception at Castello Brown, a medieval castle turned museum. In attendance were Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner, as well as Blink-182's Mark Hoppus, Lil Huddy, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

But while it was a celebration of love, it was also a fashion show. The whole trip was sponsored by controversial Italian design house Dolce & Gabanna and people have been dissecting the looks on social media.

One outfit that has become a hot topic on social media is that of little North West. Before the wedding, Kim and North strolled around the streets of Portofino together. Kim wore an all black maxi dress, while North wore a head-to-toe pastel look.

The outfit included blush pink lace trousers, a jacket with a pink fur collar, a mesh t-shirt and a satin corset. North completed her outfit with a cross chain and bedazzled bag. However, people think North wearing a corset is a little "inappropriate" for her age and could be considered lingerie.

Some even suggested that Kim had deliberately put North in the outfit knowing that her father Kanye West, who has previously complained about North wearing makeup and having a TikTok account, would be infuriated.

"Yo take this fucking corset off north like that’s literally a lingerie piece," one person tweeted. Another added: "Albeit with a t-shirt, this corset/bustier top is rather inappropriate for North West. Let children be children."

Why is north wearing a corset??? She’s like 10 — Haley Castro (@haleeey_c) May 21, 2022

Missing the days when kids dressed like kids. A corset and Kanye's dad jeans are a bit much. North seems very artistic and she's literally in all black. — Brittany Stuckey (@Beauty4508) May 21, 2022

They need to let North dress her age. What’s she doing in corset with mesh ? https://t.co/Ju1tgSBvCv — Janet, The Baddest B (@janettalkss) May 22, 2022

North West, ten years old in a corset and lace. — Go Lay Lay! (@JaiyneDope) May 22, 2022

Why they got north dressed in that corset top. I feel sorry for her. — internetprincess (@youtube1987fact) May 21, 2022

Albeit with a t-shirt, this corset/bustier top is rather inappropriate for North West. Let children be children. https://t.co/BtiytekaB4 — Ö (@xelocin) May 21, 2022

Why is North wearing a corset? Just trying to trigger Kanye from a far lol but for real. — Just saying (@Mytwoscent) May 21, 2022

yo take this fucking corset off north like that’s literally a lingerie piece https://t.co/hdCH9c8Rfr — joel cordero. (@injoelsjeans) May 21, 2022

