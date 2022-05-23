Kim Kardashian criticised for allowing her 8-year-old daughter North to wear a corset

23 May 2022, 13:06

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Albeit with a t-shirt, this corset/bustier top is rather inappropriate for North West. Let children be children."

Kim Kardashian has received backlash for allowing her daughter North West, eight, to wear a corset.

Unless you've been living in a completely different reality, you probably noticed that the entire Kardashian family headed to Portofino, Italy, for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's nuptials on Sunday (May 22).

It was a star-studded gothic affair in Dolce & Gabbana's L'Ulivetta villa, followed by a reception at Castello Brown, a medieval castle turned museum. In attendance were Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kylie Jenner, Kendall Jenner and Kris Jenner, as well as Blink-182's Mark Hoppus, Lil Huddy, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

But while it was a celebration of love, it was also a fashion show. The whole trip was sponsored by controversial Italian design house Dolce & Gabanna and people have been dissecting the looks on social media.

READ MORE: Ferrari confirms Kim Kardashian is banned from owning certain types of their cars

Kim Kardashian criticised for allowing her 8-year-old daughter North to wear a corset.
Kim Kardashian criticised for allowing her 8-year-old daughter North to wear a corset. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram, NINO/GC Images

One outfit that has become a hot topic on social media is that of little North West. Before the wedding, Kim and North strolled around the streets of Portofino together. Kim wore an all black maxi dress, while North wore a head-to-toe pastel look.

The outfit included blush pink lace trousers, a jacket with a pink fur collar, a mesh t-shirt and a satin corset. North completed her outfit with a cross chain and bedazzled bag. However, people think North wearing a corset is a little "inappropriate" for her age and could be considered lingerie.

Some even suggested that Kim had deliberately put North in the outfit knowing that her father Kanye West, who has previously complained about North wearing makeup and having a TikTok account, would be infuriated.

"Yo take this fucking corset off north like that’s literally a lingerie piece," one person tweeted. Another added: "Albeit with a t-shirt, this corset/bustier top is rather inappropriate for North West. Let children be children."

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

