Every single time North West has roasted Kim Kardashian

By Katie Louise Smith

North calling Kim out over Olivia Rodrigo's Drivers License gets me EVERY time.

Even before Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s daughter North West joined TikTok earlier this year, the 8-year-old was already a regular - and popular! - fixture in Kim’s social media posts.

Over the past few years, North has popped up on-screen and can be heard in the background of some of Kim’s Instagram stories – and nine times out of ten, she can usually be heard calling out the things that Kim says to her fans.

Kim has previously explained that North is literally Kanye’s twin, and that she low-key “intimidates” her. Based on the hilarious moments with North that Kim herself has previously shared, it’s not particularly hard to see why she thinks that. North is quick, sharp, chaotic and hilarious when it comes to reacting to Kim’s comments.

From North exposing Kim's declaration about Olivia Rodrigo's ‘drivers license’ to her iconic insults about Kim’s “ugly” house, here’s all the times that North West has roasted her own mother.

North West keeps roasting Kim Kardashian on Instagram. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram

When Kim revealed that North insults her house when they argue.

While appearing on Ellen Digital's Mom Confessions series, Kim was asked what the "meanest" thing her kids have ever said to her. Her response? North West's comments about her personal interior design tastes, of course.

"Every time I get into some kind of disagreement with my daughter North, she thinks this is a dig to me. She'll say, 'Your house is so ugly, it's all white! Who lives like this?,' Kim confessed. "She just thinks it, like, gets to me, and it is kind of mean because I like my house."

I love Kim, I respect Kim, but I'm sorry... North is absolutely right and she should say it! (See Kim's house tour here.)

When North told Kim she should be "more busy with her kids than her friends" during a pandemic video message.

Kim filmed a pretty serious PSA for residents of California back in 2020, urging people to stay home, quarantine and social distance. Not only did North loudly introduce herself off-camera at the start of the video, she also checked Kim mid-way through too.

While Kim was explaining that it was also important to check in on your friends as well as your families, North thought differently. Interrupting Kim's message, she said: "You should be more busy of your kids, not your friends..."

The exasperated sigh-laugh combo Kim lets out after she says it? Cinema!

When North called out Kim for changing her voice while talking on Instagram videos.

While unboxing a PR package, Kim got called out by both North and Penelope Disick in one fell swoop, after they agreed that she uses a fake voice when talking to her fans.

"Why do you talk different?," North asks before a surprised Kim replies, "Why do I talk different from what?" North then said, "From your videos." Kim responded saying, "From my videos? I'm the same human being. I don't talk different. How do I talk different? Guys, do you think I talk different when I'm talking about contour?"

Kim then asked Penelope if she thought she talked differently, and Penelope agreed too. North then went on to mimic her mum's voice even more, as Kim laughed and said, "Is that what I sound like?" Scream.

When North corrected Kim when she said she was "literally dying".

When Kim turned 40, her family and friends sent her hundreds of gorgeous floral arrangements, which she promptly showed off on Instagram. During one video, Kim shared a clip of a huge display and told her fans that she was "literally dying" over how gorgeous they were.

"No, you're not," North replied from behind the camera, "Or you'll be in the grave!" Kim laughed, explained that it was an "expression" and North replied... "I know!"

North will not let her mother rest!

When North warned Kim that she's not supposed to say "Oh my God!"

Another flower-centric Instagram story from Kim, this time with her saying "oh my God" when showing off the arrangements. But Sunday Service Queen North quickly reminded her that there will be no using God's name in vain in her house!

In the same video, when Kim addresses Chrissy Teigen's huge floral gift and asks "Like, what is this?," North replies, "That is actually flowers, to know..." North said, "Florals? For Spring? Groundbreaking!!!!"

When North low-key outed Kim for saying JoJo Siwa was loud...in front of JoJo Siwa.

Remember when JoJo Siwa released a video where she babysat her biggest fan North West for a few hours? An iconic piece of content from the Haus of Siwa if we do say so ourselves.

During a clip from the behind-the-scenes of it all on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, North straight up told JoJo that Kim said JoJo "screams a lot". Cut to the camera panning over to Kim who couldn't help but laugh and deny the comment, explaining that she told North to keep her volume up to match JoJo's energy.

When North trolled Kim for being a fake Olivia Rodrigo stan.

PSA: Make sure your 8-year-old can't hear you when you're recording yourself thanking another celebrity for sending you a PR package.

Kim was one of the lucky celebs who got their hands on one of Olivia Rodrigo's Sour packages to celebrate the launch of her Sour album, but North exposed her very quickly when she thanked the singer on Instagram.

“How cute is Olivia Rodrigo, you guys? I can’t wait for her album, you know I love ‘Drivers License,’” said Kim, but before she could even get the next word out, North piped up in the background to say, “You never listen to it…”

Kim even had to call North's younger brother Saint in to back her up: “Yes, I do! I listen to it all the time! North, stop. Saint, don’t we listen to it in the car all the time? Yes. Can you say that louder for the people to hear?”

Thankfully, Kim saw the funny side and posted the story for us all to enjoy, with "NORTH!!!!!” written on the screen alongside three cry laughing emojis.

