Kim Kardashian says North West "intimidates" her

20 December 2021, 14:45 | Updated: 20 December 2021, 15:03

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"North West is Kanye West's daughter. Forget that, she's his twin."

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her eight-year-old daughter North West "intimidates" her.

Now, you'd think that because Kim is a successful businesswoman, future lawyer and mother of four children, nothing would really phase her. But there's one person who knows exactly how to push Kim's buttons: Little North West. Whether she's calling out Kim's interior design tastes or secretly recording Kim in bed, North ensures that her mother is forever exasperated by her chaotic antics.

So, Kim recently went on Bari Weiss' Honestly podcast (probably for some peace and quiet, tbh) and she was asked who intimidates her most in her life. And Kim knew exactly who to choose... "Who intimidates me? I was going to say politicians, but they don’t. Maybe just my daughter, North," she responded.

Kim Kardashian says North West "intimidates" her.
Kim Kardashian says North West "intimidates" her. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram

Sadly, Kim didn't reveal a lot more about why North intimidates her, but she later added: "North West is Kanye West's daughter. Forget that, she's his twin." Ah, that explains it.

Kim also addressed that moment North got into some serious trouble for going live on TikTok against her permission. ICYMI, North gave a surprise tour of her mansion on TikTok Live and then decided to interrupt her mother, who was tucked up in bed scrolling on her phone.

"In my household, there are rules. She did feel really bad about that, and she apologised to me. She said, 'I saw on TikTok that I got in trouble and I’m really sorry.' And she got it," Kim explained.

Luckily, North learned her lesson and she was back on TikTok showing off her collection of expensive handbags not long after.

