Kim Kardashian says North West made her Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ because she was flipping the middle finger

By Katie Louise Smith

"Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger out."

Once again, North West has proven that she is the truly gift that keeps on giving when it comes to Kim Kardashian's hilarious anecdotes about her children.

Kim and Kanye West's 9-year-old daughter North has become a standout personality within the family thanks to her appearances on the reality series, Kim's Instagram Stories and, of course, her and her mum's joint TikTok account.

In the series finale episode of The Kardashians, North popped up again as Kim took us all behind-the-scenes of her annual Christmas card photoshoot with her four kids. But it was Kim's confession about North low-key ruining almost every picture from the shoot that fans can't stop cackling about.

North West almost ruined Kim Kardashian's Christmas card by flipping the middle finger. Picture: Disney+, @kimandnorth via TikTok

"Taking a family photo is the most stressful time in my life, like, no matter what," Kim says in a confessional as the camera shows . "You can never predict what our Christmas card is gonna be like because it's just so stressful."

Then, Kim revealed that not only did the kids not want to be there at all, but North apparently made a large selection of photos unusable because she was throwing up her middle finger in most of the shots.

"They always cry. Nobody gets along..." Kim continued, before adding: "Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger."

Thankfully, Kim managed to get the shot in the end. Back in December, she shared the adorable photos – also featuring Khloé and her daughter True, Kris Jenner and Rob Kardashian's daughter Dream – on Instagram with her fans.

North only appears in two of the photos that Kim eventually posted, though. And given Kim's history of photoshopping her kids into various group photos, we wouldn't be surprised if a little editing magic was used to make it all come together.

