Kim Kardashian caught in bed by daughter North West in chaotic TikTok Live

By Jazmin Duribe

North is pure CHAOS.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

North West caught her mother Kim Kardashian in bed while on TikTok Live, proving the Kardashians are actually human too.

ICYMI, Kim and North launched a joint TikTok account around Thanksgiving and it's safe to say the eight-year-old has officially entered her TikTok influencer era. In a little over two weeks, the account already has millions of followers and the TikTok comments are full of people asking North to share Kim's credit card information or if the Pete Davidson relationship rumours are actually true.

On Sunday (Dec 12), North decided to show her followers her Hidden Hills home (you know, the one she famously insults when she's arguing with Kim…) In the video, North gives us a little tour, showing off those controversial "tampon" Christmas decorations, her baby pink bedroom and an extravagant Sing 2-themed cake, while other children can be heard cackling in the background.

READ MORE: North West urged to expose Kim Kardashian's bank details in hilarious TikTok comments

Kim Kardashian and North West. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram, @kimandnorth via TikTok

"North is live. North is live. North your live. No, not fair, TikTok live. Not allowed to be live," a child, who looked like North's cousin Reign Disick, warned.

Well, North didn't listen. After showing off every inch of her house, North decided to disrupt her mother, who is tucked up in bed and scrolling through her phone. "Mum, I'm Live," North says, after bursting into her room. "No stop, you know you're not allowed too," Kim fumed.

It's clear North definitely doesn't take Kim seriously because she laughed, and said: "Okay bye." Kim can then be heard saying: "Is she really going Live?" to an unknown woman, who replies: "I don't know."

North will NOT let Kim rest and you have to respect it.

This week on the Coming Out Chats podcast, trans activist Charlie Craggs and TikTok superstar NoseBleedFitz open up about their coming out journeys, their experiences accessing health care in the UK, staying in touch with teachers, and drawing strength from the trans community.