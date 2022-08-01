Kim Kardashian shared North West's Yeezy drawings and the internet is scared

By Jazmin Duribe

How many people were scared? *raises hands* me too.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has shared a bunch of her daughter North West's sketches for her father Kanye West's brand Yeezy and they are… um, quite haunting.

As you know, North is a budding fashion icon. At only nine-years-old, North has already shut down Paris Couture Fashion Week, rocking several traffic-stopping designer outfits. North also has a big input when it comes to giving her opinion on what her mother wears (strictly no black, ok?)

Well, now North is ready to dominate the fashion world starting with her dad's business. On Friday (July 29), Kim visited the Yeezy design studio with North.

North modelled some high fashion Yeezy looks including a black leather top and matching shorts, as well as a gigantic pair of sunglasses. She then showed off some interesting sketches…

READ MORE: The internet is losing it over North West's "sickening" nose chain

Kim Kardashian shared North West's Yeezy drawings. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram, @kimkardashian via Twitter

The two creepy images show a pair of alien-like faces with black eyes and braids. One had a long braid hanging from its mouth, while the other wore real-life cornrows. In the background of the designs was a photo of Rihanna, who we can only assume North used as her inspiration.

"NORTH SKETCHES FOR YEEZY," Kim captioned the post on Twitter.

Whilst people found it incredibly creative, others were a little scared of the eerie creatures.

One person tweeted: "Y’all teaching the kids about Aliens or Satanic stuff?" And another added: "Ummmmm?.!?.! I would RUN, not walk, my child to a therapist."

Ummmmm?.!?.! I would RUN, not walk, my child to a therapist 😒 — Beth Bowen Losiewicz (@irishladiesluck) July 29, 2022

Y’all teaching the kids about Aliens or Satanic stuff? — Goldie (@Goldspiracy) July 29, 2022

North sketches scare me — Stallone (@baldwinjr9) July 31, 2022

not bad but whats going on in norths mind😭 — zainab (@thvzainab) July 29, 2022

This hasn't been the first time the internet didn't appreciate North's art, though. Earlier this year, Kim shared a piece of art that North had made while isolated in her room because of coronavirus.

The striking image appeared to show a black hole with North's head in the middle. "It’s a charcoal, maybe that was just her emo mood," Kim proudly told Vogue.

"I love seeing the different personality and the moods and everything that she goes through, and is feeling, it’s really been an amazing hobby of hers."

Read more about Kim Kardashian and North West here: