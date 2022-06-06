Kim Kardashian reveals she’s having the best sex of her life with Pete Davidson

By Sam Prance

Kim Kardashian says she asked Pete Davidson out because she was DTF and wanted to see if the BDE rumours were true.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson and how they started dating each other.

You don't have to be a Kardashians fan to know that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are currently a couple. The two stars first crossed paths when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. The following month, Kim and Pete were spotted holding hands in public and they've since confirmed that they are indeed seeing each other.

Now, Kim has revealed all about Pete, their sex life and why she made the first move in a new episode of The Kardashians.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian replaced Kendall Jenner on the cover of Vogue and Kim's reaction is hilarious

Kim Kardashian reveals she asked Pete Davidson out because she was DTF and wanted to see his BDE. Picture: Paul Morigi/Getty Images, @kimkardashian via Instagram

Speaking in a confessional, Kim said: "OK, you guys have stalked me long enough, I’ll finally answer you. This is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like, 'Oh shit. Maybe I just need to try something different.'" She let slip that she was hoping to talk to Pete at her afterparty but he didn't even show up.

Continuing, Kim said: "So, a few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete’s number?' And I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, 'Oh my god, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE (Big Dick Energy), need to get out there.' I was just basically DTF (Down to Fuck)."

Fans of Pete will likely recall that the rumours that he has a large penis first surfaced in 2018 when he was dating Ariana Grande. People thought that he gave off the aura of someone with a big dick and Ariana seemingly confirmed the rumours with a tweet about Pete's "10 inches".

Discussing her sex life with Pete, Kim continued: "When I turned 40, everyone said it’s the best sex of your life. Grandma kept on telling me, '40 is the best sex.' And I was like OK, I’m ready. And so far..." Kim then winked and laughed suggesting that she is indeed having "the best sex" of her life.

Elsewhere, Kim praised Pete adding: "Pete has got to be literally the best human being I’ve ever met. People always say, ‘He’s so funny...' That’s like fourth on my list of why I like him. He’s really really thoughtful and humble, and just so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is 'genuine.'"

Our hearts!

Read more about the Kardashians here: