Kim Kardashian reveals she’s having the best sex of her life with Pete Davidson

6 June 2022, 12:05

By Sam Prance

Kim Kardashian says she asked Pete Davidson out because she was DTF and wanted to see if the BDE rumours were true.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has opened up about her relationship with Pete Davidson and how they started dating each other.

You don't have to be a Kardashians fan to know that Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are currently a couple. The two stars first crossed paths when Kim hosted Saturday Night Live in October 2021. The following month, Kim and Pete were spotted holding hands in public and they've since confirmed that they are indeed seeing each other.

Now, Kim has revealed all about Pete, their sex life and why she made the first move in a new episode of The Kardashians.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian replaced Kendall Jenner on the cover of Vogue and Kim's reaction is hilarious

Kim Kardashian reveals she asked Pete Davidson out because she was DTF and wanted to see his BDE
Kim Kardashian reveals she asked Pete Davidson out because she was DTF and wanted to see his BDE. Picture: Paul Morigi/Getty Images, @kimkardashian via Instagram

Speaking in a confessional, Kim said: "OK, you guys have stalked me long enough, I’ll finally answer you. This is how it went down with Pete. I did SNL, and then when we kissed in scene, it was just a vibe. And I was like, 'Oh shit. Maybe I just need to try something different.'" She let slip that she was hoping to talk to Pete at her afterparty but he didn't even show up.

Continuing, Kim said: "So, a few days later, I called the producer at SNL and I was like, 'Hey, do you have Pete’s number?' And I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like, 'Oh my god, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE (Big Dick Energy), need to get out there.' I was just basically DTF (Down to Fuck)."

Fans of Pete will likely recall that the rumours that he has a large penis first surfaced in 2018 when he was dating Ariana Grande. People thought that he gave off the aura of someone with a big dick and Ariana seemingly confirmed the rumours with a tweet about Pete's "10 inches".

Discussing her sex life with Pete, Kim continued: "When I turned 40, everyone said it’s the best sex of your life. Grandma kept on telling me, '40 is the best sex.' And I was like OK, I’m ready. And so far..." Kim then winked and laughed suggesting that she is indeed having "the best sex" of her life.

Elsewhere, Kim praised Pete adding: "Pete has got to be literally the best human being I’ve ever met. People always say, ‘He’s so funny...' That’s like fourth on my list of why I like him. He’s really really thoughtful and humble, and just so genuine. I would say the perfect word to describe Pete is 'genuine.'"

Our hearts!

Read more about the Kardashians here:

WATCH: Stranger Things Cast vs. 'The Most Impossible Stranger Things Quiz'

Latest Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian says she'd "eat poop every single day" if it made her look younger

Kim Kardashian says she'd "eat poop every single day" if it made her look younger
Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp reveal they have a marriage pact

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp reveal they'll get married if they're both still single at 40
JoJo Siwa claps back at trolls who say she's not qualified to judge So You Think You Can Dance

JoJo Siwa claps back at trolls who say she's not qualified to judge So You Think You Can Dance
Liam Payne called out for "offensive" comments about Zayn in Logan Paul interview

Liam Payne called out for "offensive" comments about Zayn in Logan Paul interview

Liam Payne

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about leaving social media to protect her mental health

Millie Bobby Brown says she feared walking down the street due to anxiety and online bullying
Hunter Schafer calls out nightclub after her assistant is denied entry for being trans.

Hunter Schafer calls out nightclub after her assistant is denied entry for being trans

Trending on PopBuzz

Netflix's Wednesday unveils first look at Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Netflix's Wednesday: Release date, cast, plot and news about The Addams Family series

News

Lizzo claps back at men using her name to insult other women.

Lizzo claps back at men using her name to insult other women

Lizzo

Will Neve Campbell be in Scream 6? Will Sidney be in Scream 6?

Neve Campbell has reportedly "turned down" the chance to return for Scream 6

News

Stranger Things fans are losing it over Jamie Campbell Bower's performance in season 4

Stranger Things fans are losing it over Jamie Campbell Bower's performance in season 4

Stranger Things

Stranger Things creators reveal their plans for season 5 made Netflix execs cry

Stranger Things creators reveal their plans for season 5 made Netflix execs cry

Stranger Things

Does Steve die in Stranger Things 4? Fans are convinced he's gonna be killed

Stranger Things fans are convinced Steve is going to die in season 4 and I am terrified

Stranger Things