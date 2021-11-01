Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson spotted holding hands and the internet can’t deal

By Sam Prance

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating? Here's what we know about their relationship.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been photographed holding hands and the internet is losing it over the cute pics.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson aren't two names you'd necessarily associate together. Kim, as we all know, is a reality TV icon turned billionaire mogul, and Pete Davidson is best known as one of the cast members of Saturday Night Live. It's unclear how often the celebrities have crossed paths but they spent Halloween together at Knott's Scary Farm this year.

Now, People has published photographs of Kim and Pete holding hands. Are they in a relationship though or just friends?

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson dating? Picture: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images, NBC, Alex Hooks/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

According to People magazine, in spite of how intimate the photos may appear, Kim and Pete are just friends. A source told People: "They hang in the same circles so they will be together from time to time. It's just friends hanging out." Kim actually played Pete's lover in a Jasmine and Aladdin-inspired sketch on SNL last month (Oct 10) and they shared a kiss for it.

However, the internet isn't quite so sure. Kim and Pete went to Knott's Scary Farm with Kim's sister Kourtney and her new fiancé, Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. People think that Kim and Pete went on a double date with Kourtney and Travis.

Reacting to the possible relationship, one person tweeted: "Did not see that coming!" and another person added: "the possibility of kim kardashian and pete davidson being together…we’re really living in unprecedented times."

the possibility of kim kardashian and pete davidson being together…we’re really living in unprecedented times pic.twitter.com/CUvwWBUhcj — kianna (@thisisnotkianna) October 30, 2021

today, all of my thoughts go to the random person who will be immortalized forever in this viral photo of Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian holding hands at Knott’s Scary Farm pic.twitter.com/JNDHBKsddG — 𝘁𝗶𝗺 𝗯𝗮𝗿𝗻𝗲𝘀 (@TimBarnes451) October 31, 2021

All of us seeing pete davidson with kim kardashian pic.twitter.com/6kaTUzXqTn — Pizza Dad (@Pizza__Dad) October 31, 2021

Social media seeing pictures of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson holding hands: pic.twitter.com/3FDag34RVk — AshleyW (@AshweeeW) October 31, 2021

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson? Did not see that coming! pic.twitter.com/d5zfzGBhDo — EMMY 🦇 (@emmytargaryen) October 30, 2021

kris jenner after seeing the pictures of kim kardashian and pete davidson knowing damn well she sent it to people magazine pic.twitter.com/2CKn1ICRk6 — ً (@fratboycevans) October 31, 2021

As it stands, Kim and Pete are yet to say anything concrete on the matter. We shall update you if and when they do.

