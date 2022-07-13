Kim Kardashian denies having a foot fetish after sharing photos of her feet on Pete Davidson

By Jazmin Duribe

No, Kim Kardashian does NOT have a foot fetish.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian – who was once rumoured to have six toes – has confirmed that she doesn't have a foot fetish after she shared some, um, suspicious photos with her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

As you probably already know, Kim and Pete's love story started on Saturday Night Live in October 2021 and the couple have since gone from strength to strength. During an episode of The Kardashians, Kim admitted that she's having the best sex of her life with the comedian and it was actually her who made the first move.

She explained: "I wasn’t even thinking like, 'Oh my god, I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.' I was just thinking, 'Heard about this BDE (Big Dick Energy), need to get out there.' I was just basically DTF (Down to Fuck)."

The businesswoman has now become more open about their relationship and she's been sharing more photos of Pete on Instagram.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals she’s having the best sex of her life with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian denies having a foot fetish after sharing photos of her feet on Pete Davidson. Picture: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, @kimkardashian via Instagram

On Tuesday (July 12), Kim posted several photos of her and Pete at home together. But amongst the cute couple selfies were a few images of Kim using Pete's chest as her own personal footstool while he looks down lovingly at her.

Aww.

But the foot-heavy photos led Kim's younger sister Khloe Kardashian to ask: "Do you guys have a foot fetish too?" However, Kim was quick to shut down the foot fetish rumours in the comment section. She simply replied: "Nope!"

If you're wondering why Khloe said "too" that's because there's another family member with a thing for feet.

Khloe recently accused her older sister Kourtney Kardashian and new husband Travis Barker of having a foot fetish on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast.

She said: "I mean, I’m not in the bedroom with them, believe it or not, but I’m not like Mr. Deeds popping on up, but it looks like there’s a foot thing going on…"

Read more Kim Kardashian stories here: