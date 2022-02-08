Pete Davidson officially calls Kim Kardashian his "girlfriend" for the first time

By Jazmin Duribe

Pete Davidson is officially off the market… sorry ladies.

It's confirmed! Pete Davidson has declared that Kim Kardashian is his girlfriend for the first time.

The Saturday Night Live star let slip about his relationship status while chatting with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams about living life as a famous person. He said: "Well, I don't really have Instagram – I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff.

"So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much."

GIRLFRIEND!? That confirms it.

Pete Davidson calls Kim Kardashian his girlfriend for the first time. Picture: Alex Hooks/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, @kimkardashian via Instagram

He added: "Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts. But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Since then, the couple have been spotted holding hands numerous times and on several romantic dates in Los Angeles and Pete's hometown Staten Island. Pete has even been pictured brandishing a giant hickey on his neck…

The romance hasn't stopped there, though. In January, Kim and Pete jetted off to the Bahamas together.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been hanging out together. Picture: Alamy

Kim, who is currently in the process of divorcing her estranged husband Kanye West, hasn't said anything about the relationship but it's only a matter of time before they become Instagram official.

