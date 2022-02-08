Pete Davidson officially calls Kim Kardashian his "girlfriend" for the first time

8 February 2022, 16:25

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Pete Davidson is officially off the market… sorry ladies.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It's confirmed! Pete Davidson has declared that Kim Kardashian is his girlfriend for the first time.

The Saturday Night Live star let slip about his relationship status while chatting with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams about living life as a famous person. He said: "Well, I don't really have Instagram – I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff.

"So, most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set or, if I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much."

GIRLFRIEND!? That confirms it.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson heckled by Kanye West fan while on a date together

Pete Davidson calls Kim Kardashian his girlfriend for the first time.
Pete Davidson calls Kim Kardashian his girlfriend for the first time. Picture: Alex Hooks/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, @kimkardashian via Instagram

He added: "Once in a while, someone will scream something at you, or it might be hard to get Dunkin' Donuts. But other than that, it's pretty fine. It's not awful. It could be way worse."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been making headlines since they shared a kiss on Saturday Night Live in October 2021. Since then, the couple have been spotted holding hands numerous times and on several romantic dates in Los Angeles and Pete's hometown Staten Island. Pete has even been pictured brandishing a giant hickey on his neck

The romance hasn't stopped there, though. In January, Kim and Pete jetted off to the Bahamas together.

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been hanging out together.
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have been hanging out together. Picture: Alamy

Kim, who is currently in the process of divorcing her estranged husband Kanye West, hasn't said anything about the relationship but it's only a matter of time before they become Instagram official.

What do you think of Kim and Pete's romance? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

WATCH: Olly Alexander reveals his most bizarre celebrity encounter and paints a self-portrait

Latest Celebrity News

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira says it's still "extremely difficult" to find clothes in her size

Euphoria's Barbie Ferreira says it's still "extremely difficult" to find clothes in her size

Euphoria

Tom Holland regrets not calling Andrew Garfield after taking over as Spider-Man

Tom Holland regrets not calling Andrew Garfield after taking over as Spider-Man
Sydney Sweeney explains why she broke down on Instagram Live after people called her "ugly"

Sydney Sweeney explains why she broke down on Instagram Live after people called her "ugly"
Awkwafina responds to criticism of her "blaccent" in new statement.

Awkwafina responds to criticism of her "blaccent" in new statement
Kendall Jenner accused of promoting "irresponsible drinking" with tequila photo

Kendall Jenner accused of promoting "irresponsible drinking" with tequila photo
Tommy Dorfman's husband Peter Zurkuhlen files for divorce

Tommy Dorfman's husband Peter Zurkuhlen files for divorce

Trending on PopBuzz

Why isn't 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' nominated for Best Original Song?

Encanto's 'We Don't Talk About Bruno' won't be nominated for an Oscar

News

Kristen Stewart in Spencer.

Kristen Stewart receives her first Oscar nomination for Spencer

News

Andrew Garfield Oscars 2022 Tick Tick Boom

Andrew Garfield nominated for Best Actor at Oscars for Tick, Tick... BOOM!

News

Encanto earns three Oscar nominations including Best Original Song for Dos Oruguitas

Encanto earns three Oscar nominations including Best Original Song for Dos Oruguitas

News

Euphoria fans call for Zendaya to win second Emmy for Rue's episode

Euphoria fans call for Zendaya to win second Emmy for Rue's devastating intervention episode

Euphoria

Louis Theroux blames Billie Eilish's parents for her relationship with porn

Louis Theroux blames Billie Eilish's parents for her relationship with porn

Billie Eilish