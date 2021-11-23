Pete Davidson caught with huge hickey on his neck while on date with Kim Kardashian

23 November 2021, 14:46 | Updated: 23 November 2021, 14:52

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Kimberly!!!! I-

Sorry Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, but you might have to hand over that celeb PDA baton to Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. Apparently, Pete has been seen around Los Angeles sporting a giant love bite (or hickey) on his neck.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Pete and Kim can be seen enjoying a romantic date at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica. And on the left side of his neck, there was a very obvious bruise that looked a lot like a hickey.

That's not all, though. As they left the restaurant, the two were seen holding hands (again) and then entering the car together. The new couple then appeared to erupt into a fit of laughter.

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian.
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian. Picture: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images, E!

In recent weeks, the Kim and Pete romance has only become more and more intense. After sharing a kiss during Kim's guest stint on Saturday Night Live, the couple have since been spotted enjoying each other's company more than a few times.

Pete then celebrated turning 28 with Kim at her mother's home in Palm Springs and he even shared the photos on Instagram to prove it. And most recently, Kim and Pete were seen taking a stroll hand-in-hand in casual clothing (Kim was still rocking her Yeezy's, of course.)

Still, neither have confirmed if they're officially dating publicly. However, according to people close to them the relationship is definitely in full swing. "She's acting like a teenager. She's constantly giggling. Pete has made her feel like the clock has moved 20 years back. She seems happy," a source told Page Six.

via GIPHY

Must be nice!

