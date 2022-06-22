Kim Kardashian consulted therapists before introducing her kids to boyfriend Pete Davidson

By Jazmin Duribe

"I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was the marker."

Kim Kardashian waited six months before she introduced her four children to her boyfriend Pete Davidson and she even consulted therapists.

As you already know, Kim shares four children (North, nine, Saint, six, and Chicago, four, and three-year-old Psalm) with her ex-husband Kanye West.

Since starting her relationship with Pete in October 2021, Pete has been pictured hanging out with Kim's children. In April, Kim received backlash for allowing her daughter North to ride on Pete's lap in an electric golf buggy. He was then recently spotted shopping with Saint in Los Angeles. It's even thought that Pete has a tattoo of Kim's children's initials on his neck.

On Tuesday (June 21), Kim appeared on the Today Show to plug her new beauty line SKKN By Kim and the topic of conversation turned to how Kim made the decision to introduce her children to Pete.

Kim Kardashian consulted therapists before introducing her kids to boyfriend Pete Davidson. Picture: NBC, Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Kim revealed that she also consulted her sister Kourtney Kardashian, who has three children with her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and recently married Travis Barker, who has children of his own.

"Luckily I have a sister who has been through it all and we've talked about it and I consulted with a few therapists and friends who have been through it I definitely wanted to wait six months, and that was the marker," Kim explained.

She added: "I think it's different for everyone; different things work for different people, and you just have to do what feels right and try to be as respectful and cautious as possible."

Kim also revealed that their relationship took her by surprise after previously revealing that she only got in touch with Pete because she was DTF and had heard about his infamous "BDE".

Kim continued: "I waited a good 10 months before I was ready to open myself up and I think that you definitely need that time to yourself then when you're ready to get out there… I felt like I just wanted new energy and something different, and it definitely took me by surprise."

