Kim Kardashian reveals adorable SNL gift Pete Davidson gave her for Valentine's Day

By Katie Louise Smith

Pete giving Kim the costumes from the SNL sketch where they first kissed? Kinda cute, actually.

Kim Kardashian just revealed the sweet gift that Pete Davidson gave her for their first Valentine's day together –– and it's actually kinda cute.

Kim and Pete have been together for about 5 months, first sparking rumours of a relationship in October 2021 shortly after Kim hosted Saturday Night Live. They made their relationship 'Instagram Official' in March 2022 after Kim shared a few personal pictures of her and Pete on her Instagram feed.

Kim has since gone on to say that she feels at "peace" in her relationship with Pete, and, in a new appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Kim has shared a glimpse into what Pete treated her to on Valentine's day.

Kim Kardashian reveals the sweet Valentine's Day gift she got from Pete Davidson. Picture: ABC via YouTube, SNL/NBC via YouTube

Around 4 minutes into the chat, Jimmy asks Kim about her first kiss with Pete, bringing up a photo of the two of them locking lips during a sketch on SNL where she played Princess Jasmine and he played Aladdin.

Kim confirmed that was the first time they had ever kissed, and then went on to reveal the cute gift that Pete gave her for Valentine's day.

"What became of this rug? Do you have this now? It seems like you should," Jimmy asked, before Kim replied, "Actually, for Valentine's day, he got me the rug and the whole outfits from SNL – and the little genie lamp. The whole outfits, so I do own the rug."

In case you haven't been keeping up with Kim and Pete's relationship, here's the latest...

Last month, Kim revealed that Pete has added a few Kim K-themed tattoos to his collection including 'My girl is a lawyer' inked on his collarbone and her name branded onto his chest.

Explaining to Ellen DeGeneres why Pete got the painful-sounding marking on his body, Kim said: "I just think he was like, I want something that's there that I can't rid of, because he's in the process of getting rid of his arm tats and his neck tats. So he's like, 'I don't wanna be able to get rid of it or to cover it up, and I just wanted it there as like a scar on me.'"

It also looks like Kim has finally introduced her kids to Pete, with 8-year-old North being spotted with the comedian in new pictures. This comes a few weeks after Pete's texts to Kanye West were leaked, and Kanye responded on Instagram saying that Pete will never meet his children.

