Kim Kardashian admits editing photo of Stormi Webster so it didn't ruin her Instagram aesthetic

By Jazmin Duribe

Kim also denied editing a photo of her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Kim Kardashian has explained the truth behind the Photoshop controversy involving her nieces True Thompson and Stormi Webster.

Now, Kim has been pulled up on her questionable Photoshopping skills before, but earlier this year fans thought she went a little too far. Kim shared edited photos of True at Disneyland with her four-year-old daughter Chicago on Instagram. In the images, True's head appears to have been superimposed onto Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi's body, and people even found the exact photo of True that Kim used.

Then, internet sleuths found images of Chicago and Stormi together at Disneyland months before, wearing exactly the same outfits in the images shared by Kim.

People found it incredibly bizarre that Kim would actually Photoshop children and after a plethora of viral conspiracy theories emerged, Khloe Kardashian mistakenly confirmed the images were fake.

Kim Kardashian admits editing photo of Stormi Webster so it didn't ruin her Instagram aesthetic. Picture: E!, @kimkardashian via Instagram

Khloe recently celebrated her daughter True's 4th birthday at Disneyland and she said it was that it was True's "first time" at the theme park, even though there's 'photos' of her at Disneyland with Chicago.

Admitting to the mishap on Twitter, Khloe said: "Welllppp I f*cked this one up. Anyways.... Let's focus on something else our show airs in a few days."

But why did Kim feel the need to Photoshop Stormi and True, both four, you ask? Well, Kim has now explained her thought process on Instagram Stories after denying accusations that she edited her belly button in a recent Instagram photo.

"Ok guys I do have a Photoshop confession while we are safe her in the circle in the truth," Kim wrote. "OK OK sooooo you know I am all about my aesthetic! And my IG grid is pink and blue lately. Isn't it so cute and well planned out!"

Kim Kardashian Instagram Stories. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram

"The original pics were Stormi! However, I asked Kylie Jenner if I could post them and she said she wasn't really feeling posting at the moment and so I respect that! But it wasn't going to mess up my IG feed. Chi was wearing pink and it matched perfectly."

She added: "You know how much a good aesthetic means to my soul and I will be damned if Kylie will ruin that for me and mess up my IG grid. So thank you True for taking one for the team!

"I didn't think it would be that big of a deal if her own mom questioned if I snuck her to a Disneyland for the first time."

In the spirit of being honest, Kim also addressed claims she edited photos of her boyfriend Pete Davidson. "I guess Pete's jawline is snatched!!!" Kim said, sharing an article about the alleged edit. "Snatched to the point you guys thought I Photoshopped it!!! One pic he's laughing in mid convo. Wait I did add a grainy filter tho."

She continued: "How do you Photoshop a live photo? Asking for a friend…"

Kim Kardashian Instagram Stories. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram

Now, this is uncharacteristically honest coming from Kim, leaving many wondering if it's even her making the Photoshop admissions.

Earlier this week, Kim appeared to hack her mother Kris Jenner's Twitter account to write some favourable tweets about herself. Could another family member be behind Kim's Instagram Stories?! Who knows, but no doubt we'll find out on season 2 of The Kardashians.

