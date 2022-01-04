Kim Kardashian accused of Photoshopping a photo of her niece True Thompson

By Jazmin Duribe

Fans believe True's head has been superimposed onto Stormi's body...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

People have accused Kim Kardashian of Photoshopping a photo of her daughter Chicago West and niece True Thompson.

Now, we all know that the Kardashian-Jenners are no strangers to altering their images for social media. There's not a single member of the family who hasn't been called out for excessively using filters to enhance their appearance. In April 2021, Khloe Kardashian landed herself in a colossal social media storm after an unedited photo of her in a bikini was accidentally posted on the internet. Several accounts were later threatened with legal action for circulating the image.

Well, now it's Kim being called out for allegedly Photoshopping pictures of Khloe's daughter True. On Instagram, Kim shared two adorable photos of her daughter Chicago and True, both three, having fun at Disneyland.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian slammed for posting huge Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler on Instagram

Kim Kardashian accused of Photoshopping a photo of her niece True Thompson. Picture: E!, @kimkardashian via Instagram

However, in the photos, Chicago's body looks suspiciously blurry while her cousin True's face looks as if it were superimposed onto another body. It was then discovered that True's face and hair was identical to a photo Khloe had posted months before on her Instagram page and everyone in the comment section was saying the same thing.

One Instagram user asked: "Why does True look Photoshopped in tho?" And another added: "True is giving copy paste," while a third said: "Those look so edited I'm cackling."

Then, a Kardashian fan account (@ky.storm.lovely) shared screenshots from the Disney trip, which occurred in October 2021. In the shots, which appear to have been taken by paparazzi, it shows that it was actually Kylie Jenner's daughter Stormi Webster at Disneyland with Chicago (wearing the same outfit True is wearing in Kim's Instagram photos) and not True…

The caption read: "So you telling me that kim kardashian west covering stormi’s face with true’s face of a photo that khloé posted before?! Even we all know the day that they get out in with Kylie and kris in October 19 to disney land. Even Chicago’s clothes and hair style isn’t the same.theres something going on."

Adding yet more fuel to the fire, a viral TikTok also accused Kim of editing the photo of Chicago and True. In the video, which currently has 2.1 million Likes, the TikToker (@maiachondrialmembrane) accuses the Kardashians of possibly using the photo as a "distraction" because not long after it was posted Travis Scott made his return to Instagram following the Astroworld concert tragedy which left 10 people dead.

She said: "When I first looked at it, I instantly knew something was off. True just looks obviously Photoshopped and like she’s not really there."

She continued: "I was really confused but you know shortly there after, a couple of hours later, Travis makes his return to Instagram and then it all sort of clicked and I realised they're as calculated as ever… allegedly."

Kim is yet to address the Photoshopping controversy. We will update you if she does.

Do you think the photo was Photoshopped? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!