Kim Kardashian says she'd "eat poop every single day" if it made her look younger

6 June 2022, 17:49

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Kimberly...??? PLEASE.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has boldly claimed that she would "eat poop every single day" if it would make her look younger.

When it comes to fashion and beauty, Kim has no limits on how far she'll go. She famously lost a worrying 16lbs in only three weeks just so she could fit into Marilyn Monroe's historic dress for the 2022 Met Gala. The businesswoman has also previously said that she wouldn't mind wearing adult diapers in the name of fashion.

Now that Kim is launching her own skincare line called SKKN by KIM, she's confessed that when it comes to looking youthful there's nothing she won't try… even human waste.

"If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might," she told The New York Times.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian replaced Kendall Jenner on the cover of Vogue and Kim's reaction is hilarious

Kim Kardashian says she&squot;d "eat poop every single day" if it made her look younger
Kim Kardashian says she'd "eat poop every single day" if it made her look younger. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram, Hulu

Lucky for Kim, there's no studies or scientific evidence that suggest eating poop helps with the ageing process. Please don't eat poop, please.

In that same interview, Kim also addressed the backlash surrounding her comments about losing weight for the Met Gala. Many thought it was irresponsible of her to share that she had lost weight for a specific event when she has an impressionable audience.

However, Kim defended her weight loss and said it was no different to how actors shift pounds or gain weight for their roles.

"I didn't do anything unhealthy. To me, it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me. I wasn't saying, 'Hey everyone, why don't you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'"

Kim then stated that she would have skipped this year's Met Gala if she didn't lose enough weight.

Kim continued: "I just simply couldn't have gone, which wouldn't have mattered. It was just important to me to reach that goal."

Read more about the Kardashians here:

Latest Celebrity News

Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp reveal they have a marriage pact

Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp reveal they'll get married if they're both still single at 40
Kim Kardashian reveals she asked Pete Davidson out because she was DTF and wanted to see his BDE

Kim Kardashian reveals she’s having the best sex of her life with Pete Davidson
JoJo Siwa claps back at trolls who say she's not qualified to judge So You Think You Can Dance

JoJo Siwa claps back at trolls who say she's not qualified to judge So You Think You Can Dance
Liam Payne called out for "offensive" comments about Zayn in Logan Paul interview

Liam Payne called out for "offensive" comments about Zayn in Logan Paul interview

Liam Payne

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about leaving social media to protect her mental health

Millie Bobby Brown says she feared walking down the street due to anxiety and online bullying
Hunter Schafer calls out nightclub after her assistant is denied entry for being trans.

Hunter Schafer calls out nightclub after her assistant is denied entry for being trans

Trending on PopBuzz

Netflix's Wednesday unveils first look at Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams

Netflix's Wednesday: Release date, cast, plot and news about The Addams Family series

News

Lizzo claps back at men using her name to insult other women.

Lizzo claps back at men using her name to insult other women

Lizzo

Will Neve Campbell be in Scream 6? Will Sidney be in Scream 6?

Neve Campbell has reportedly "turned down" the chance to return for Scream 6

News

Stranger Things fans are losing it over Jamie Campbell Bower's performance in season 4

Stranger Things fans are losing it over Jamie Campbell Bower's performance in season 4

Stranger Things

Stranger Things creators reveal their plans for season 5 made Netflix execs cry

Stranger Things creators reveal their plans for season 5 made Netflix execs cry

Stranger Things

Does Steve die in Stranger Things 4? Fans are convinced he's gonna be killed

Stranger Things fans are convinced Steve is going to die in season 4 and I am terrified

Stranger Things