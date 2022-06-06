Kim Kardashian says she'd "eat poop every single day" if it made her look younger

By Jazmin Duribe

Kimberly...??? PLEASE.

Kim Kardashian has boldly claimed that she would "eat poop every single day" if it would make her look younger.

When it comes to fashion and beauty, Kim has no limits on how far she'll go. She famously lost a worrying 16lbs in only three weeks just so she could fit into Marilyn Monroe's historic dress for the 2022 Met Gala. The businesswoman has also previously said that she wouldn't mind wearing adult diapers in the name of fashion.

Now that Kim is launching her own skincare line called SKKN by KIM, she's confessed that when it comes to looking youthful there's nothing she won't try… even human waste.

"If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might," she told The New York Times.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian replaced Kendall Jenner on the cover of Vogue and Kim's reaction is hilarious

Kim Kardashian says she'd "eat poop every single day" if it made her look younger. Picture: @kimkardashian via Instagram, Hulu

Lucky for Kim, there's no studies or scientific evidence that suggest eating poop helps with the ageing process. Please don't eat poop, please.

In that same interview, Kim also addressed the backlash surrounding her comments about losing weight for the Met Gala. Many thought it was irresponsible of her to share that she had lost weight for a specific event when she has an impressionable audience.

However, Kim defended her weight loss and said it was no different to how actors shift pounds or gain weight for their roles.

"I didn't do anything unhealthy. To me, it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It's all the same to me. I wasn't saying, 'Hey everyone, why don't you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'"

Kim then stated that she would have skipped this year's Met Gala if she didn't lose enough weight.

Kim continued: "I just simply couldn't have gone, which wouldn't have mattered. It was just important to me to reach that goal."

