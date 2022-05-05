Kim Kardashian says Kanye West stormed out during her SNL monologue because she called him a "rapper"

By Jazmin Duribe

Kanye was offended because he's "so much more than a rapper".

Kim Kardashian has revealed that Kanye West stormed out halfway through her monologue when she hosted Saturday Night Live because he didn't like that she had referred to him as a "rapper".

As you know, in October 2021 Kim hosted SNL and she's been documenting her journey from reality star to stand-up comedian on her new Hulu show, The Kardashians.

In her opening monologue, Kim mentioned her mother Kris Jenner, her infamous sex tape and her divorce from Kanye, but then did the unthinkable… she mentioned his occupation.

"I’ve been very blessed in this life, and I’m grateful for everything. All the ups, all the downs. I married the best rapper of all time. Not only that, he’s also the richest Black man in America. A talented legit genius who gave me four incredible kids. So when I divorced him, you have to know it came down to just one thing… his personality," Kim said to a chorus of laughter.

Kim Kardashian says Kanye West stormed out during her SNL monologue because she called him a "rapper". Picture: Saturday Night Live via YouTube, Alamy

In episode 4 of The Kardashians, Kim told her sister Khloe Kardashian that Kanye, who flew in for Kim's SNL show in New York to support her, stormed out before she even finished her monologue.

"He walked out on SNL like mid-monologue, so I haven’t talked to him since. He’s upset at the fact that I said, 'The reason I divorced him…,' and used the word 'divorced'. So he wished I said the word 'filed' for divorce," Kim explained (FYI, Kim and Kanye aren't officially divorced yet. Although she filed in February 2021, they're still working through the legalities, but Kim has been declared legally single).

"He was upset that I also said he was a rapper. He said, 'I’m so much more than a rapper, I can’t believe you said rapper.' I’ve sat there through so many speeches and things that have not been the most comfortable for me. But that was my partner and I stood by him. I would never embarrass him and walk out."

Khloe then chimed in: "Not even just speeches. Strong public stances he’s taken in many different areas that might not be your stance but you were his wife, and that’s what you do. But how is that fair for you?"

"That's the thing, when he doesn’t get…," Kim answered. "He’s so used to getting exactly what he wants. I've never seen anything like it. But good for him. It’s not going to happen here."

Then, in a confessional, Kim said her intention was never to hurt Kanye or anyone else with her jokes. "I never want to offend anyone and I never want to hurt anyone but also that’s what this monologue was for, it was to make a joke. I made fun of myself, I made fun of my mom, I made fun of everything that is personal to me. It's all fun and games and apparently it wasn’t to him," Kim explained.

"We have four kids together, I always want to have a good, healthy relationship with him. But after SNL happened, I felt like, 'Okay, I need to focus on the bar [exam] and I need to get new energy.'"

Welp, at least he missed THAT kiss with Pete Davidson…

