Kim Kardashian reveals brutal Khloe and Tristan joke she cut from SNL monologue

By Katie Louise Smith

"Oh Khloe, you have the biggest heart. It's so big it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian. She's a businesswoman, she's a fashion icon, she's a beauty mogul... and apparently, she's an absolutely savage comedian too. Then again, if you watched her SNL monologue, you'll already know that.

Back in October, Kim hosted Saturday Night Live for the very first time and people were pleasantly surprised at how well she actually did while hosting the show.

From each of the sketches she appeared in and her willingness to poke fun at herself and her family, right down to the jokes about Corey Gamble and OJ Simpson she included in her monologue, Kim absolutely nailed it.

But in the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim shared some of the jokes that didn't make it into her opening monologue, including a brutal comment about her sister Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson.

Kim Kardashian roasts Khloe and Tristan with cut SNL joke. Picture: Hulu via YouTube, Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Remy Martin

In the second episode of the Kardashians' brand new show, which was filmed in October, Kim sat down with Amy Schumer to go over her SNL monologue jokes that she'd been working on with comedian Michelle Wolf.

Kim began with a joke about her sex tape, which Amy Schumer suggested she cut. (While Amy didn't think Kim needed to tell the joke, Kim did end up including it and all three beats landed perfectly with the audience on the night.)

Kim then made a long joke that referenced her privilege, her fashion choices and somehow ended up with a punchline about R. Kelly. (That one was quickly vetoed by Amy.)

And then, Kim read out a joke about Khloé and Tristan: "Oh Khloe, you have the biggest heart. It's so big it has room for Tristan and all of his side pieces."

Amy Schumer then replied, “Oh shit,” in response.

READ MORE: Khloe Kardashian defends ex Tristan Thompson and says he's a "great guy"

Oh shit, indeed!

Kim didn't explain why the Khloé joke ended up being cut out of her monologue. Perhaps it was because it just didn't flow or fit in with what she eventually chose to say.

And thankfully, it looks like Khloé must have seen the funny side of things because it seems like she was cool with Kim sharing the comment about her former boyfriend and his cheating scandals on the show.

Read more about the Kardashians: