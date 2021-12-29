Kim Kardashian slammed for posting huge Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler on Instagram

29 December 2021, 11:59 | Updated: 29 December 2021, 12:19

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"I've never hated someone so much."

Kim Kardashian is being called out for sharing huge Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers on Instagram.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on December 17 in the US and the game-changing Sony/Marvel film quickly smashed box office records. As you can imagine, people all over the world have been dodging spoilers until they're able to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man on the big screen and everyone who has seen it has been trying to keep the plot points under wraps. Well… everyone expect Kim Kardashian that is.

On Monday (Dec 27), Kim decided to have a private screening of the movie at her home and she documented it on Instagram, sharing multiple photos of the movie.

WARNING: Spider-Man No Way Home spoilers ahead!

Kim Kardashian slammed for posting huge Spider-Man spoiler on Instagram.
Kim Kardashian slammed for posting huge Spider-Man spoiler on Instagram. Picture: Bravo, Marvel Entertainment

In one image, Kim shared a photo of – spoiler alert – the end of the movie which saw Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man embracing each other. And in another, Kim showed Tom Holland giving them a hug too. Although there have been rumours that the two previous Spider-Man actors would be included in the movie, both denied returning to the franchise.

The post was later taken down or it could have expired. But it was too late. Marvel fans had already caught wind and Kim started trending on Twitter. Needless to say, they weren't happy that Kim had "ruined" Spider-Man for them.

What do you think? Should Kim have been slammed for the spoilers? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

