Kim Kardashian slammed for posting huge Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler on Instagram

By Jazmin Duribe

"I've never hated someone so much."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian is being called out for sharing huge Spider-Man: No Way Home spoilers on Instagram.

Spider-Man: No Way Home was released on December 17 in the US and the game-changing Sony/Marvel film quickly smashed box office records. As you can imagine, people all over the world have been dodging spoilers until they're able to see Tom Holland's Spider-Man on the big screen and everyone who has seen it has been trying to keep the plot points under wraps. Well… everyone expect Kim Kardashian that is.

On Monday (Dec 27), Kim decided to have a private screening of the movie at her home and she documented it on Instagram, sharing multiple photos of the movie.

READ MORE: Every single time North West has roasted Kim Kardashian

WARNING: Spider-Man No Way Home spoilers ahead!

Kim Kardashian slammed for posting huge Spider-Man spoiler on Instagram. Picture: Bravo, Marvel Entertainment

In one image, Kim shared a photo of – spoiler alert – the end of the movie which saw Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man embracing each other. And in another, Kim showed Tom Holland giving them a hug too. Although there have been rumours that the two previous Spider-Man actors would be included in the movie, both denied returning to the franchise.

The post was later taken down or it could have expired. But it was too late. Marvel fans had already caught wind and Kim started trending on Twitter. Needless to say, they weren't happy that Kim had "ruined" Spider-Man for them.

Imagine getting Spider-Man No Way Home spoiled for you by Kim Kardashian 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/YTIQttGQMQ — Craig (@__CS11) December 28, 2021

I don’t even fucking follow Kim kardashian and the one moment I decide to watch her stories on instagram she post literally THEE whole spoiler of spider man. I’ve never hated someone so much — Haven Araya (@serenearaya) December 28, 2021

ok i hate kim kardashian for posting spoilers of spiderman on ig i even muted the word “spiderman” on Twitter!! she doesn’t know how serious i am about marvel — Juna Chen (@whoisjuna) December 28, 2021

not kim kardashian spoiling spider man on her story😭

wtf so SICK pic.twitter.com/r0TLW8GSKe — lol (@seskarabooo) December 28, 2021

kim kardashian casually posting spider man no way home spoilers on her story pic.twitter.com/eNNncQ5GL6 — caterina (@catekomatsu) December 28, 2021

Not Kim Kardashian posting Spider-Man spoilers on her Instagram story 🤦‍♀️ if I hadn’t seen it already, I’d be LIVIDDDD — Bri Cutter (@BriCutter) December 28, 2021

I’ve muted everything Spider-Man related on all my socials to avoid spoilers since I’m watching it tomorrow …. Just for Kim Kardashian to post a whole fucking spoiler on her ig 🥲 — △⃒⃘ (@GeorginaaSparks) December 28, 2021

What do you think? Should Kim have been slammed for the spoilers? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Best of 2021: