Kim Kardashian says the beauty standards she sets are "attainable"

By Sam Prance

Kim Kardashian also opened up about cosmetic surgery and said she's never had lip filler, cheek filler or eyelash extensions.

Kim Kardashian has stated that the beauty standards that she sets are "attainable" after often receiving backlash over them.

Ever since Kim Kardashian first rose to fame, she's faced extensive criticism over her body and the example she sets for her fans. Many people have argued that the diet culture that Kim promotes (she recently admitted to losing 16 pounds in three weeks to wear Marilyn Monroe's dress to the Met Gala) is harmful to girls. However, Kim has always defended herself.

Now, Kim has opened up about the cosmetic surgery she's had and why she thinks her beauty standards are "attainable".

In a new interview with Allure, Kim revealed exactly what cosmetic procedures she's had done on her face. She said: "A little bit of Botox but I’ve chilled, actually... No filler." Kim then specified: "No. I’ve never had eyelash extensions. I’ve never done anything. I have a drop of mascara on today. I’ve never filled my cheeks. I’ve never filled my lips. My eyebrows are real."

Kim then added: "I care. I really, genuinely care about looking good. I probably care more than 90 percent of the people on this planet. It’s not easy when you’re a mom and you’re exhausted at the end of the day or you’re in school, and I’m all of the above. I do my beauty treatments usually late at night. After everyone’s in bed, I’m doing laser treatments."

When asked if she feels "responsible" or "guilty" for setting "an unrealistic, unattainable beauty standard", Kim said: "If I’m doing it, it’s attainable. There are so many different beauty standards – whether it’s Gwen Stefani, Jennifer Lopez, Marilyn Monroe. When I was a teenager, [the look] was just blonde waifs."

She continued: "My mentality was never like, you see them on TV or in magazines and pick who you want to be. It was always: Be yourself, find beauty in everything."

Elsewhere, Kim said: "I’m at peace with not being perfect and I wasn’t like that before." She then added: "I hate my hands — they’re wrinkly and gross. But I’ve lived life and I’ve changed so many diapers with these hands and I’ve snuggled my babies with these hands, so I’m okay with them."

Kim continued: "[Getting older] doesn’t mean that I won’t strive for perfection but you do get to a point where you’re like, ‘Okay, my health is more important than anything else.’"

When asked how her skincare line fits in with this mentality, Kim said: "It’s hard to explain because I am at peace, but I would still do anything to look and feel youthful."

