Kim Kardashian says her talent is that she can do "anything" with her toes

7 September 2022, 14:30

By Sam Prance

"I could tell you the weirdest f***ing shit on the planet."

Kim Kardashian has clapped back at people who say she has no talent and revealed that she can do anything with her toes.

Ever since Kim Kardashian first rose to international fame on Keeping Up with the Kardashians, people have questioned why the 41-year-old icon is so famous and if she has any talent. Despite being one of the most entertaining people on reality TV and of the most successful businesswomen in the entire world, people continue to question if Kim has any skills of note.

Now, Kim has addressed the "no talent" claims and let slip that she actually has some key gifts that may surprise people.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian denies having a foot fetish after sharing photos of her feet on Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian says her talent is that she can do "anything" with her toes
Kim Kardashian says her talent is that she can do "anything" with her toes. Picture: Taylor Hill/Getty Images, @kimkardashian via Instagram

In a new profile with Interview magazine, Kim responds to people always saying that she has no talent and revealed why it's always bothered her. She says: "Yeah, people used to say that and I’m like, 'Do I need to be a fucking circus animal?'"

Kim adds: "I think it came from people saying, 'What are you famous for?' And I’m like, 'Well, we have a TV show.' But just because we’re not singing and dancing and acting on the show doesn’t mean that the fame didn’t come from that."

She continues: "But then, I would write that as a hashtag, not bad for a girl with no talent, because people used to be like, 'Well, what do you do? What’s your talent?' And I’m like, 'Didn’t know I needed one.'"

Explaining what her talents are Kim says: "I mean I can give you a million fucking talents. I can cook well, use my toes for anything. I could tell you the weirdest fucking shit on the planet."

Okay. We need a full-on investigation into exactly what Kim can do with her toes.

Discussing her talent in further depth, Kim says: "But I think my talent is marketing and the business behind selling products and knowing what the customer wants and making it feel attainable, but also a bit unattainable at the same time. I wouldn’t say that’s a talent. I think it’s a bit of magic and business savvy. Maybe it is talent, I don’t know."

When asked if she agrees with Wikipedia saying, "Kim Kardashian is an American socialite, model, media personality, and businesswoman," Kim replied: "I don’t really care what people think of me or say about me. I mean, model, that’s funny. But, I would just say more of the business side, because that’s all I’ve really cared about."

Kim ended by saying: "Hopefully one day it can say: lawyer and mother. I think those are my most important roles, but I don’t really look at my Wikipedia page, so I don’t really care."

Read more Kim Kardashian stories here:

WATCH: Rina Sawayama paints a self-portrait and answers questions about her life

Latest Celebrity News

Lea Michele's Funny Girl opening night draws unexpected laughter from the audience

Lea Michele leaves Funny Girl audience in stitches thanks to “reading” line

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? An investigation into the Don't Worry Darling premiere video

Did Harry Styles spit on Chris Pine? An investigation into the Don't Worry Darling premiere video

Harry Styles

Kourtney Kardashian is being dragged over new "sustainable" collab with Boohoo

Kourtney Kardashian is being dragged over new "sustainable" collab with Boohoo

NikkieTutorial and husband NikkieTutorial

NikkieTutorials has married her long-term partner Dylan Drossaers

YouTubers

Jennette McCurdy reveals disturbing email sent by her mother

Jennette McCurdy reveals disturbing email she once got from her late mother

Jennette McCurdy reveals if she's forgiven her late mother after book abuse claims

Jennette McCurdy reveals if she's forgiven her late mother after book abuse claims

Trending on PopBuzz

Harry Styles fans are sobbing over the "heartbreaking" My Policeman trailer

Harry Styles fans are sobbing over the "heartbreaking" My Policeman trailer

Harry Styles

Is Rhaenyra gay? House of the Dragon cast say she is "in love" with Alicent

House of the Dragon cast confirm they played Rhaenyra and Alicent as queer

House of the Dragon

Will After Ever Happy be on Netflix?

Is After Ever Happy on Netflix? Here's where to watch online

News

Drag Race UK series 4: Meet the queens

RuPaul's Drag Race UK series 4: Release date, confirmed queens, guest judges and more

RuPaul's Drag Race

Emily Ratajkowski and her ex Sebastian Bear-McClard

Emily Ratajkowski shades her ex by saying she has a thing for "ugly men"

Chris Pine memes go viral thanks to his reactions at the Don't Worry Darling premiere

Chris Pine memes go viral thanks to his reactions at the Don't Worry Darling premiere

Viral