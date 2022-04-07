Kim Kardashian slammed for using four supermodels in body-inclusive SKIMS range

7 April 2022, 17:22 | Updated: 7 April 2022, 17:30

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

The latest SKIMS ad featured Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian is being criticised for including four supermodels, and former Victoria's Secret Angels, in her latest underwear campaign.

Earlier this week, Kim launched the new campaign for her brand SKIMS fronted by four former Victoria's Secret models. The campaign, for SKIMS' Fits Everybody line, featured Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio.

The supermodels have all modelled in the controversial brand's famous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which came to an end in 2018 following criticism of transphobic, exclusionary and misogynistic business practices. The brand have since launched the more inclusive VS Collective featuring people like Valentina Sampaio, Adut Akech and Priyanka Chopra. More recently, Victoria's Secret hired their first Black transgender woman to model, Emira D'Spain.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian reveals adorable SNL gift Pete Davidson gave her for Valentine's Day

Kim Kardashian slammed for using four supermodels in body-inclusive SKIMS range
Kim Kardashian slammed for using four supermodels in body-inclusive SKIMS range. Picture: Alamy, @kimkardashian via Instagram

In the SKIMS shoot Tyra, Heidi, Candice and Alessandra modelled various styles of underwear in Kim's trademark neutral shades. It was actually Tyra's first time modelling underwear since she announced her retirement in 2005.

She wrote on Instagram: "When Kim called me with the idea to reunite these incredible women and me for SKIMS, I was intrigued. And here we are! I hadn’t modeled lingerie and undergarments since I retired from the runway, but it was like riding a bike."

Kim was also included in the campaign, although she stated on Instagram she "wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic".

Although the shoot was indeed iconic, people didn't like that Kim had selected four supermodels for the Fits Everybody campaign. The collection actually goes from XXS–4XL, but none of the models would be considered even an L, and there was little body diversity between them.

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

WATCH: Idris Elba reveals hilarious alternative voice for Knuckles in Sonic 2

Latest Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian says Pete gifted her the outfits they wore in their Aladdin SNL sketch

Kim Kardashian reveals adorable SNL gift Pete Davidson gave her for Valentine's Day
Charithra Chandran says her parents weren't "happy" about her choosing acting as a career

Bridgerton's Charithra Chandran says her parents weren't "happy" with her acting career choice

News

Angus Cloud claps back at "rude" shop worker

Angus Cloud claps back at "rude" shop worker while trying to hype up Jacob Elordi
Andrew Garfield's girlfriend Alyssa Miller addresses breakup rumours

Andrew Garfield's girlfriend Alyssa Miller addresses breakup rumours
Ashley Tisdale claps back at bookcase backlash after house tour video.

Ashley Tisdale claps back at bookcase backlash after house tour video goes viral
Chris Rock shares first comments after Will Smith's Oscars slap

Chris Rock breaks silence after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars

Trending on PopBuzz

Elite season 6: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

Elite season 6: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Elite

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey helped choreograph Kate and Anthony's sex scenes

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley helped choreograph their own sex scenes

Bridgerton

Harry Styles criticised for not being "macho" enough.

Harry Styles criticised for not being "macho" enough

Harry Styles

What time does Elite season 5 come out on Netflix?

Elite season 5 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

News

The Weeknd reportedly threatened to pull out of Coachella

The Weeknd reportedly threatened to pull out of Coachella after being offered less money than Kanye West

News

Elite season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Elite season 5: Release date, cast, spoilers and news about the Netflix series

Elite