Kim Kardashian slammed for using four supermodels in body-inclusive SKIMS range

By Jazmin Duribe

The latest SKIMS ad featured Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Kim Kardashian is being criticised for including four supermodels, and former Victoria's Secret Angels, in her latest underwear campaign.

Earlier this week, Kim launched the new campaign for her brand SKIMS fronted by four former Victoria's Secret models. The campaign, for SKIMS' Fits Everybody line, featured Tyra Banks, Heidi Klum, Candice Swanepoel and Alessandra Ambrosio.

The supermodels have all modelled in the controversial brand's famous Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, which came to an end in 2018 following criticism of transphobic, exclusionary and misogynistic business practices. The brand have since launched the more inclusive VS Collective featuring people like Valentina Sampaio, Adut Akech and Priyanka Chopra. More recently, Victoria's Secret hired their first Black transgender woman to model, Emira D'Spain.

In the SKIMS shoot Tyra, Heidi, Candice and Alessandra modelled various styles of underwear in Kim's trademark neutral shades. It was actually Tyra's first time modelling underwear since she announced her retirement in 2005.

She wrote on Instagram: "When Kim called me with the idea to reunite these incredible women and me for SKIMS, I was intrigued. And here we are! I hadn’t modeled lingerie and undergarments since I retired from the runway, but it was like riding a bike."

Kim was also included in the campaign, although she stated on Instagram she "wasn’t supposed to be in this @SKIMS campaign but I stopped by and jumped in because it was too iconic".

Although the shoot was indeed iconic, people didn't like that Kim had selected four supermodels for the Fits Everybody campaign. The collection actually goes from XXS–4XL, but none of the models would be considered even an L, and there was little body diversity between them.

