Kim Kardashian addresses accusation that she promotes unrealistic beauty standards

By Jazmin Duribe

"I just try to live my life and be happy for people. And I think when you just live your life like that, you block it out."

Kim Kardashian has addressed the notion that she promotes unrealistic beauty standards in a new interview with Vogue.

Love her or hate her, there's no denying that Kim is a cultural icon. From her makeup looks to her fashion choices and even body shape, Kim has broken the internet on more than one occasion. In fact, her impact is so great that according to Vogue, 30 percent of women visiting a particular Beverly Hills plastic surgeon's office asked to look like her (a statistic Kim said she had "never heard").

However, neither Kim nor her sisters have ever publicly recognised how them posting their 'flawless' images on Instagram, without acknowledging that it takes a lot of money, time and work (through personal trainers, cosmetic procedures, Photoshop and more) can play into upholding unattainable beauty standards.

Kim was asked about this during her interview with Vogue, and she quickly shut it down. "You and your sisters have been blamed for promoting—," the interviewer said, before Kim cut them off and said: "Everything."

Kim then added: "There’s definitely an influence, both positive and negative, on how a whole group of people view themselves because of social media. I can see that. I’m not blocked off to the idea that it exists.

"But I try to think, 'Okay, if I’m raising my kids, how would I react if I felt like there were things on TikTok or Instagram that I wouldn’t want them to see and be a part of?' We would have those conversations."

She continued: "I just try to live my life and be happy for people. And I think when you just live your life like that, you block it out. It’s like a racehorse that puts on blinders so they can see clearly and straight. You’ve got to just be that racehorse, put on those blinders, and go. And if you start trying to see to the right or the left of you, you’re going to trip up."

Speaking about how she feels about her influence on beauty standards and about all the people that imitate her signature look, Kim said: "I don't know if I would ever say, 'Oh my God, this person looks like me.' I think if someone has dark hair and tan skin people are going to say, 'Oh, that looks like Kim.' And that’s not fair, because there are so many people who are just themselves."

