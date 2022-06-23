Kim Kardashian criticised for "bragging" about weight loss following Met Gala

By Jazmin Duribe

Kim has now dropped 21lbs since eliminating junk food and sugar from her diet.

Kim Kardashian has invited more backlash after sharing that she has lost even more weight since the Met Gala.

The businesswoman received backlash when she revealed that she had lost 16lbs within three weeks to squeeze herself into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for the 2022 Met Gala. Kim was called irresponsible for promoting losing a substantial amount of weight in such a short time and people like Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart said it was "fucked on 100s of levels" because "millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word".

Kim defended herself, though, insisting that it was no different than when actors lose weight while preparing for movie roles.

She told New York Times: "To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, 'Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'"

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian says people didn't know who Marilyn Monroe was before she wore her dress

Kim Kardashian criticised for "bragging" about weight loss following Met Gala. Picture: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images, @kimkardashian via Instagram

Although Kim initially started dieting to fit into Marilyn's dress, she has now revealed that she has lost even more weight since the Met Gala after continuing her restrictive diet.

Speaking on the Today Show, Kim said: "I looked at it like a role. I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me. It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health and since then, afterwards, I continued to eat really healthy. I mean I'm down 21lbs now.

"I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar. A lot of junk food I was eating. I didn't even realise it. A lot of fried foods. And I just completely changed my lifestyle."

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 21, 2022. Picture: Raymond Hall/GC Images

People are now criticising Kim for boasting about her weight loss again despite being called out for how irresponsible it was the first time round.

In a Reddit post discussing the interview, one person wrote: "I have no interest in watching a woman young people for some reason seem to look up to validating and encouraging disordered eating. Gross."

Another raged: "Thousands of people are going to starve themselves to try get as skinny as she has decided is now the fashion this summer. She may have lost 21 lbs but she did not do it with only diet and exercise."

And a third added: "Bragging about loosing 21 pounds, she is beyond toxic and I feel so very bad for her children and how they will struggle to value themselves in any real way."

I hate Kim Kardashian so much. Can this untalented piece of shit stop promoting unhealthy weight loss. I can’t stand this whole family. Can they just stfu and never leave their house again. What is this stupid family famous for? Kim Kardashian’s ugly sex video. I hate people — Adoring Margot Robbie 🎀 (@adoringMargot) June 22, 2022

Tw:weight



As someone who had an eating disorder for most of my life and my body dysmorphia ruining my life till this day , I think this family needs serious help pic.twitter.com/XzzV8UFxgm — Babs (@barbscass) June 21, 2022

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

