Kim Kardashian criticised for "bragging" about weight loss following Met Gala

23 June 2022, 13:29

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Kim has now dropped 21lbs since eliminating junk food and sugar from her diet.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kim Kardashian has invited more backlash after sharing that she has lost even more weight since the Met Gala.

The businesswoman received backlash when she revealed that she had lost 16lbs within three weeks to squeeze herself into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress for the 2022 Met Gala. Kim was called irresponsible for promoting losing a substantial amount of weight in such a short time and people like Riverdale actress Lili Reinhart said it was "fucked on 100s of levels" because "millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word".

Kim defended herself, though, insisting that it was no different than when actors lose weight while preparing for movie roles.

She told New York Times: "To me it was like, 'OK, Christian Bale can do it for a movie role and that is acceptable.' Even Renée Zellweger gained weight for a role. It’s all the same to me. I wasn’t saying, 'Hey everyone, why don’t you go lose this weight in a short period of time?'"

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian says people didn't know who Marilyn Monroe was before she wore her dress

Kim Kardashian criticised for "bragging" about weight loss following Met Gala
Kim Kardashian criticised for "bragging" about weight loss following Met Gala. Picture: Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images, @kimkardashian via Instagram

Although Kim initially started dieting to fit into Marilyn's dress, she has now revealed that she has lost even more weight since the Met Gala after continuing her restrictive diet.

Speaking on the Today Show, Kim said: "I looked at it like a role. I really wanted to wear this dress. It was really important to me. It actually taught me a lot about my lifestyle and my health and since then, afterwards, I continued to eat really healthy. I mean I'm down 21lbs now.

"I'm not trying to lose any more weight, but I have more energy than ever. I cut out so much sugar. A lot of junk food I was eating. I didn't even realise it. A lot of fried foods. And I just completely changed my lifestyle."

Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 21, 2022
Celebrity Sightings In New York City - June 21, 2022. Picture: Raymond Hall/GC Images

People are now criticising Kim for boasting about her weight loss again despite being called out for how irresponsible it was the first time round.

In a Reddit post discussing the interview, one person wrote: "I have no interest in watching a woman young people for some reason seem to look up to validating and encouraging disordered eating. Gross."

Another raged: "Thousands of people are going to starve themselves to try get as skinny as she has decided is now the fashion this summer. She may have lost 21 lbs but she did not do it with only diet and exercise."

And a third added: "Bragging about loosing 21 pounds, she is beyond toxic and I feel so very bad for her children and how they will struggle to value themselves in any real way."

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Read more Kim Kardashian stories here:

WATCH: Keke Palmer Talks Live-Action Princess Tiana Role & Reveals What Chris Evans Smells Like

Latest Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian consulted therapists before introducing her kids to boyfriend Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian consulted therapists before introducing her kids to boyfriend Pete Davidson
Kim Kardashian says people didn't know who Marilyn Monroe was before she wore her dress

Kim Kardashian says some people didn't know who Marilyn Monroe was before she wore her dress
The Kardashians slammed for including "fake" scene in finale

The Kardashians slammed for including "fake" scene in finale

Hailey Bieber accused of copying Millie Bobby Brown's skincare brand with Rhode.

Hailey Bieber accused of copying Millie Bobby Brown's skincare brand with Rhode
Ezra Miller hit with restraining order after allegedly harassing a 12-year-old child

Ezra Miller hit with restraining order after allegedly harassing a 12-year-old child
North West almost ruined Kim Kardashian's Christmas card by flipping the middle finger

Kim Kardashian says North West made her Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ because she was flipping the middle finger

Trending on PopBuzz

Umbrella Academy season 3 ending explained: What happened to Sloane, Allison and Hargreeves?

Umbrella Academy season 3 ending explained: Here's how it sets up season 4

The Umbrella Academy

Hunter Schafer will play Snow’s cousin in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel

Hunter Schafer will play Snow’s cousin in the upcoming Hunger Games prequel

News

Umbrella Academy season 3: Elliot Page says the response to Viktor's transition has made him so happy

Elliot Page says the response to Viktor's transition in The Umbrella Academy has made him so happy

The Umbrella Academy

Is Maya Vander leaving Selling Sunset?

Selling Sunset's Maya Vander leaves show after having heartbreaking miscarriage

Selling Sunset

Love Island 2022 songs: Every song played in each episode

Love Island 2022 soundtrack: What songs were on Love Island tonight?

Love Island

Umbrella Academy season 3: Lester Pocket's real identity and connection to Viktor

Who is Lester Pocket/Harlan in Umbrella Academy season 3? His real identity explained

The Umbrella Academy