Riverdale's KJ Apa and girlfriend Clara Berry are expecting a baby

By Katie Louise Smith

KJ Apa is about to become a father!

Somebody better get the crèche ready on the Riverdale set because another baby is about to join the family! KJ Apa and his girlfriend Clara Berry just announced that they're expecting their first child together.

KJ and french model Clara have been dating since 2019, and made their relationship public on Instagram in February 2020.

The couple announced their exciting news on Instagram, with KJ sharing a photo of the two of them sitting on a sofa, with Clara's bump on display. Clara also shared a series of snaps to Instagram, showing off her baby bump and tagging KJ in the process.

KJ's friends and co-stars were quick to congratulate the couple on their news.

Vanessa Morgan, who gave birth to her baby boy River back in January, wrote, "Rivers soon to be bestie" on KJ's post while After actress Inanna Sarkis, who also recently welcomed a daughter, commented "Ahhh congrats!!! Welcome to the club".

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch and Camila Mendes all shared their messages of congrats under Clara's post too, with Camila writing: "another neném on the way".

KJ also commented under Clara's picture for good measure, writing, "she's pregnant btw." Clara replied, "We are" alongside a heart emoji.

Congrats to KJ and Clara!