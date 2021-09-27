KJ Apa and girlfriend Clara Berry welcome baby boy Sasha Vai Keneti Apa

27 September 2021, 11:58 | Updated: 27 September 2021, 12:00

By Katie Louise Smith

KJ and Clara announced the birth of baby Sasha on Instagram.

It's official: KJ Apa has finally become KJ Papa. Yep, the Riverdale actor is an actual dad now!

KJ and girlfriend Clara Berry announced on social media yesterday (Sept 26) that they have welcomed a baby boy, named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa.

In an Instagram post, Clara shared an adorable photo of baby Sasha's hand and revealed his full name and date of birth in the caption.

The caption reads: "Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love."

Shortly after Clara's post, KJ shared a message of his own to his fans and followers on Instagram. In a heartfelt video, KJ thanked fans for supporting and listening to his new album Clocks, as well as thanking the fans for all their well wishes on the birth of his son.

KJ said: "It was crazy, actually. The album was released randomly the day that my son was born. He's doing good, Clara's doing amazing. Just wanted to say thank you and I really appreciate, you know, all of you guys and all the love from you guys. It's been awesome and I appreciate it. So, just wanted to say that. Love you."

As well as messages from fans, KJ's Riverdale co-stars and the couple's friends all sent their messages of congratulations.

Vanessa Morgan, who welcomed a baby boy named River back in 2020, wrote, "River’s new bestie!! #boymom" under Clara's post, with Camila Mendes adding, "such a beautiful name. congrats clara!" Madelaine Petch also commented: "Congrats mama!!!!"

As well as on Clara's post, Lili Reinhart left a comment on KJ's video, reading, "so happy for you, kage. We love you so much".

KJ and Clara have been dating since 2019, and made their relationship public on Instagram in February 2020. They announced their happy baby news back in May 2021 with a series of photos shot by Riverdale co-star Hart Denton.

Congrats to KJ and Clara!

Latest Celebrity News

Olivia Rodrigo fans defend her over "inappropriate" dress accusations

Olivia Rodrigo fans defend her over "inappropriate" dress accusations

Olivia Rodrigo

Hailey Bieber defends Justin Bieber after TikTok questioning their marriage goes viral

Hailey Bieber denies that Justin Bieber "mistreats" her after 'argument' video goes viral

Justin Bieber

Grimes says she doesn't identify with the word "mother"

Grimes says she doesn't identify with the word "mother"

Kim Kardashian says daughter North West is "full goth" now

Kim Kardashian says North West is a "full goth girl" now

Elliot Page wears suit with powerful hidden meaning for first red carpet since coming out as trans

Elliot Page wears suit with powerful hidden meaning for first red carpet since coming out as trans
Larray Merritt

Larray: 13 facts about the Hype House star and YouTuber you never knew

YouTubers

Trending on PopBuzz

Is there going to be a Squid Game season 2?

Will there be Squid Game season 2? How twist ending sets up second season

News

Drag Race UK queens defend Veronica Green following A'Whora's comments about her

Drag Race UK's A'Whora apologises to Veronica Green following comments in fan Q&A

RuPaul's Drag Race

Will there be a Sex Education season 4?

Sex Education season 4: Release date, cast, plot, spoilers and trailer

Sex Education

What does Soaking mean? The viral TikTok phrase explained

What does Soaking mean on TikTok? The viral NSFW phrase explained

Viral

What is the Wear It Big Challenge?

What is the Wear It Big Challenge? The viral TikTok trend explained

Viral

Teen Wolf movie cast: Will Tyler Posey and Dylan O'Brien be in the revival?

Teen Wolf revival movie confirmed with original cast returning

News