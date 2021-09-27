KJ Apa and girlfriend Clara Berry welcome baby boy Sasha Vai Keneti Apa

By Katie Louise Smith

KJ and Clara announced the birth of baby Sasha on Instagram.

It's official: KJ Apa has finally become KJ Papa. Yep, the Riverdale actor is an actual dad now!

KJ and girlfriend Clara Berry announced on social media yesterday (Sept 26) that they have welcomed a baby boy, named Sasha Vai Keneti Apa.

In an Instagram post, Clara shared an adorable photo of baby Sasha's hand and revealed his full name and date of birth in the caption.

The caption reads: "Sasha Vai Keneti Apa, born on the 23rd of September. He is a perfect perfection. I am the luckiest to have now two men of my life, filling my heart with this cosmic gigantic vast love."

Shortly after Clara's post, KJ shared a message of his own to his fans and followers on Instagram. In a heartfelt video, KJ thanked fans for supporting and listening to his new album Clocks, as well as thanking the fans for all their well wishes on the birth of his son.

KJ said: "It was crazy, actually. The album was released randomly the day that my son was born. He's doing good, Clara's doing amazing. Just wanted to say thank you and I really appreciate, you know, all of you guys and all the love from you guys. It's been awesome and I appreciate it. So, just wanted to say that. Love you."

As well as messages from fans, KJ's Riverdale co-stars and the couple's friends all sent their messages of congratulations.

Vanessa Morgan, who welcomed a baby boy named River back in 2020, wrote, "River’s new bestie!! #boymom" under Clara's post, with Camila Mendes adding, "such a beautiful name. congrats clara!" Madelaine Petch also commented: "Congrats mama!!!!"

As well as on Clara's post, Lili Reinhart left a comment on KJ's video, reading, "so happy for you, kage. We love you so much".

KJ and Clara have been dating since 2019, and made their relationship public on Instagram in February 2020. They announced their happy baby news back in May 2021 with a series of photos shot by Riverdale co-star Hart Denton.

Congrats to KJ and Clara!