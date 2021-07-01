Kodak Black slammed for throwing $100,000 into the sea and $100 bills down the toilet

By Jazmin Duribe

As of 2021, Kodak Black reportedly has a net worth of $600,000.

Some people just have so much money that they don't know what to do with it. And while some choose to give to charity, invest in property or simply let it sit in their bank accounts, Kodak Black has decided to just throw his money into the sea. As you do.

The controversial rapper, who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump for his charitable efforts, threw $100,000 overboard in a video shared on Instagram Stories. In the clip, Kodak looks angry as he stands on the side of a boat throwing wads of $100 bills into the ocean. Sigh.

That's not all, though. In another clip, Kodak filmed himself flushing $100 bills down the toilet. He put so many notes down there that he actually had to get his hand in the toilet bowl and push it down. I-

Kodak Black slammed for throwing $100,000 into the sea. Picture: Prince Williams/Wireimage, @kodakblack via Instagram

But why is Kodak literally throwing his money down the toilet? Well, he hasn't actually explained what the point of the whole thing is but according to the internet it stems from beef he has with another rapper named Jackboy. The two are thought to be arguing over money after Jackboy promised to give Kodak $1 million upon his release from prison.

Whatever the reason, people are incredibly annoyed to see Kodak throw away money when so many people are in need (destroying money is also illegal, FYI). Also, Kodak has now deactivated all his social media accounts.

Here's the memes and reactions to Kodak Black throwing away $100,000.

Me about to clock-in at work after watching Kodak Black throw $100K in the ocean. pic.twitter.com/wOCYj4sWn9 — Tru Shiesty (@Dem_LoBoys) June 30, 2021

Me looking for that money kodak black threw in the ocean pic.twitter.com/T8PkTta3TW — lil duval (@lilduval) June 30, 2021

On my way to go get that 100k Kodak threw in the sea pic.twitter.com/Xbzc05CHrK — 🇭🇹kèv Parfum🤴🏾TheInvestigator🕵🏿‍♂️ (@SLveki) June 30, 2021

Me searching for that money Kodak threw in the water pic.twitter.com/zGp31ibcdF — Mylon I. Boston (@BostonSZN) June 30, 2021

God be giving the wrong people money i swear https://t.co/4v3pEm6ZYG — Mowgli (@fbgwayno) June 30, 2021

Kodak Black flushing money down the toilet like if u ain’t want it u could’ve fed somebody homeless. I truly hate the celebrities we have nowadays. — lexiana (@alexisbrym) June 30, 2021

And people question why there isn’t enough money, food, etc because people just waste all that stuff like this to get views, attention, whatever they need to fill their egos for the time-being. It’s sad. — iGamer (@omgitsagamer) June 30, 2021

Hes from one of the poorest places in Florida and yet he rather impress people for views instead of giving that money to black poverty stricken families. This could be one of the saddest and out of touch videos I've ever seen. — S. Mar (@SMar32344315) June 30, 2021

Idk what's worse...Kodak being so desperate for attention he has to literally throw away his money or the people on here saying it's acceptable because it's his money. Both make me lose faith in humanity 😕 — Simmy 🤎 OnlyFans Babe (@QueenxSims) June 30, 2021

So, whose ready for some deep sea diving? I'm trying to see something…