Kodak Black slammed for throwing $100,000 into the sea and $100 bills down the toilet

1 July 2021, 11:44

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

As of 2021, Kodak Black reportedly has a net worth of $600,000.

Some people just have so much money that they don't know what to do with it. And while some choose to give to charity, invest in property or simply let it sit in their bank accounts, Kodak Black has decided to just throw his money into the sea. As you do.

The controversial rapper, who was pardoned by former President Donald Trump for his charitable efforts, threw $100,000 overboard in a video shared on Instagram Stories. In the clip, Kodak looks angry as he stands on the side of a boat throwing wads of $100 bills into the ocean. Sigh.

That's not all, though. In another clip, Kodak filmed himself flushing $100 bills down the toilet. He put so many notes down there that he actually had to get his hand in the toilet bowl and push it down. I-

Kodak Black slammed for throwing $100,000 into the sea
Kodak Black slammed for throwing $100,000 into the sea. Picture: Prince Williams/Wireimage, @kodakblack via Instagram

But why is Kodak literally throwing his money down the toilet? Well, he hasn't actually explained what the point of the whole thing is but according to the internet it stems from beef he has with another rapper named Jackboy. The two are thought to be arguing over money after Jackboy promised to give Kodak $1 million upon his release from prison.

Whatever the reason, people are incredibly annoyed to see Kodak throw away money when so many people are in need (destroying money is also illegal, FYI). Also, Kodak has now deactivated all his social media accounts.

Here's the memes and reactions to Kodak Black throwing away $100,000.

So, whose ready for some deep sea diving? I'm trying to see something…

