Kourtney Kardashian divides internet with controversial bathroom food photo

By Emma Kershaw

"she's my fav but this ain't it"

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kourtney Kardashian has sparked a huge conversation after she posted a controversial photo.

On Monday March 27th, Kourtney shared a photo dump with her 216 million followers. A standard thing to do, right? The snaps included the reality star posing in various outfits, including sweatpants and a sparkly silver ensemble. However, one photo didn't sit right with followers. The photo in question? Plates upon plates of food in the bathroom.

READ MORE: Kourtney Kardashian reveals she hasn't let her son eat McDonalds in over a year

The photo shows a bubble bath surrounded by plates of snacks and full on meals. There's plates of chicken tenders, strawberries, macarons and and a big bowl of fruit. In addition, there are bottles of champagne dotted around the floor. But, perhaps the most horrifying thing of all is the burger and fries that is perched upon the toilet seat.

Now, if you asked me, I would say that a glass of wine in the bath is the perfect act of self-care, but I do draw the line at eating my dinner while in the bath.

Unsurprisingly, this bizarre meal location has caused many to comment on Kourtney's decision to eat her food in the bathroom.

"Food in the bathroom is not the move", one Instagram follower wrote. "Food on the toilet 😮 that's nasty", commented another. A third said that food on the toilet is "wild", while a fourth person said: "That bathroom scene is what nightmares are made of".

Meanwhile, someone made a very valid point defending Kourtney's choice to eat in the bathroom. They wrote: "People are commenting about food in the bathroom but you take your phone in the bathroom and then have it at the table taking pics of your food…same difference. Let Kourt live!"

Another admitted that they're okay with the floor food but the toilet food is where it ends: "Looks great except for the plate and drink on the toilet seat lid".

No matter your thoughts, Kourtney realised that she had caused quite the drama with her out-there snap, and responded to the drama on her Instagram Stories. She wrote: "the comments on this photo 😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫".

I, for one, have so many questions.

Who is all that food for? Why is it all on the floor? Who is eating cold chicken tenders in the BATH?

Kourtney, the people want to know!

Read more Kourtney Kardashian stories here: