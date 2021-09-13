13 times Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made me believe in love again

By Jazmin Duribe

If we're not as obsessed with each other as Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are then I don't want it.

It's official. Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are the celebrity couple of the moment (sorry, Bennifer).

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021 and it's been PDA-filled Instagram photos and videos ever since.

Now, Kourtney and Travis' relationship seemingly came out of left field but the couple have actually known each other for years and were even neighbours at one point. Travis has also appeared in a few episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Whether they're smooching in Italy, writhing around in the desert or walking the MTV Video Music Awards red carpet, one thing's for sure: Kourtney and Travis are absolutely smitten. So, in honour of the couple of the moment it's only right that we look back at all their cutest couple moments.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made me believe in love again. Picture: Astrid Stawiarz/WireImage, @kourtneykardash via Instagram

1) This adorable MTV Video Music Awards 2021 red carpet moment

Kourtney and Travis made their red carpet debut at the MTV Video Music Awards in September 2021 and, of course, there was a lot of tongue action.

During the ceremony, Kourtney even introduced Travis and his frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly alongside his girlfriend Megan Fox. "New York, I need you to get extra loud for our future baby daddies," Megan said. Kourtney then added: "Machine Gun Kelly and Travis Barker."

You heard it here first, mini Kravis' are on the horizon…

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. Picture: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

2) That time Kourtney straddled Travis in nothing but a thong

The desert doesn't exactly conjure up images of romance, but for Kourtney and Travis? Any destination is the perfect PDA opportunity. All you need is a thong bikini and their signature straddling position.

3) When Kourtney and Travis took their PDA moments across the Atlantic

ICYMI – and if so, where were you? – Kourtney and Travis did a PDA tour of Italy. Whether the couple were out for dinner, at a fashion show or on board a luxury yacht, Kourtney and Travis' faces were practically surgically attached to each other… much to the disappointment of her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.

Scott famously got exposed for bitching about Kourtney and Travis enjoying themselves by her ex Younes Bendjima.

4) The PDA Tour Reloaded. The Re-Up. Cont.

Yep, Kourtney and Travis really blessed us with all the couple's content while in Italy. Enjoy, we have truly been fed.

5) When Kourtney and Travis kissed beneath the Eiffel Tower

You can't stop off in Italy without a quick trip to The City of Love, Paris. The couple cemented their love for each other with a kiss beneath the famously romantic Eiffel Tower. Très bien.

6) When Kourtney and Travis hit Las Vegas

The gentle kiss on the neck? The hand hold? Kourtney looking away into the distance looking soooo elated? Wow. INJECT IT.

7) When Kourtney helped Travis overcome his fear of flying

It's no secret that Kourtney loves to travel and now she's brought Travis along for the ride. Kourtney helped Travis overcome his fear of flying following his near-fatal plane crash in 2008. Travis, who was off to Cabo, Mexico, shared this adorable photo once he had landed alongside the caption: "With you anything is possible."

8) When Travis took Kourtney out for fight night

Now, you probably wouldn't expect to see Kourtney at a UFC event, but for Travis? Anything is possible. Kourtney and Travis headed out for a double date with Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox that night, and things got way more steamy after this pic, btw. Yep, the heavy petting was in full swing.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are seen in attendance during the UFC 264 event. Picture: GettyJeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

9) That time Travis let Kourtney tattoo him

Have you ever been so in love with someone that you decide to let them tattoo you? No, me neither. Kourtney etched "I love you" into Travis' already heavily tattooed skin proving that their love is forever and ever.

10) A quarantine love story

You know it's true love when you quarantine with each other for 10 whole days and not break up. Travis even commented the pic, "10 days with you," accompanied with hearts. Aww.

11) Travis' birthday post was EVERYTHING

When Kourtney celebrated her 42nd birthday, Travis didn't just chuck up a little Instagram Story. Oh no. He did a whole grid place of adorable photos, which he lovingly captioned: "I FUCKING LOVE YOU! YOU’RE A BLESSING TO THIS WORLD HAPPY BIRTHDAY." Ahh, something about Kourtney and Travis' relationship just hits different.

12) This editorial staircase moment

Sometimes you can't wait to get your hands on the one you love. Sometimes you just need to grab them on the middle of the stairs.

13) When Kourtney surprised Travis in the studio

If you haven't noticed, Kourtney has perfected the koala pose. When she's not running after her three kids, she's hanging from Travis' arms. This time, Kourtney surprised Travis in the studio and we can only hope that means there's a collaboration coming. 'Jam (Turn It Up)' featuring Kourtney K and Travis Barker, anyone?