Kourtney Kardashian slams The Kardashians producers for making her engagement about Scott Disick

By Jazmin Duribe

"Editors or whoever is taking it as like, 'Let's take Kourtney, she's the chosen one to be the drama.'"

Kourtney Kardashian has officially broken the fourth wall, guys. In the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney said she wasn't pleased with how her engagement to Travis Barker was portrayed.

In episode 4, Travis proposed to Kourtney in Santa Barbara. The newly-engaged couple were then met by their families but then the drama started. Not only did Kourtney's daughter Penelope hang up on her following her engagement news, Kourtney's sister Kendall Jenner decided it was the perfect time to mention her ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, who Kourtney dated for almost 10 years.

Kendall asks her sister: "Do you have sympathy for Scott? Do you have sympathy for the position that he's in at all?" Kourtney responds: "Yeah." However, Kendall continues: "Cause it doesn't feel like you do. Just as an outsider." Kourtney then says: "I do," and adds in a VT: "I just don't think that this moment is about Scott."

Kim Kardashian then shuts the conversation down by saying: "Guys, are we so fucking crazy? Can we talk about this tomorrow and let them enjoy their night out there?"

Well, Kourtney revisited that moment in The Kardashians episode 9 and she revealed that she was "annoyed" by the editors' decision to include the scene where they discussed Scott in her happy moment.

"We film and have the best time ever, and then we’ve been watching the edits and we’re just so annoyed because they’re swirling us in with this drama especially when I saw my engagement episode. Editors or whoever is taking it as like, 'Let's take Kourtney, she's the chosen one to be the drama,'"Kourtney explained in a conversation with her friend and Kim's former assistant Stephanie Shepherd.

Kourtney goes on to reveal in a confessional that because her and her sisters are executive producers on the show they get to see "cuts" before they air to give notes and make sure their stories are being told correctly. Apparently, the tense moment we saw with all the sisters discussing Scott wasn't as dramatic in real life.

Kourtney added: "I am in one of the best places I’ve ever been in my life, and it’s time for our show to catch up. That night I wasn’t like, 'God, everyone’s such fucking assholes for bringing up this because it wasn’t a part of the night. It was like two seconds of the night. I didn’t even remember it until I saw the cut of the episode.

"It’s enabling this old narrative and buying into something that just doesn’t really exist. It should be an empowering episode about me getting out of toxic relationships and really having this fairytale love story that is my reality."

Kourtney, who is now extremely riled up, continued: "It wasn’t 50% of the night like it’s made to be on the episode. I wish they would take that out and put it in the next episode and give us our respect… Let us have our moment.

"Why isn’t everyone empowering [me] and celebrating that [I’ve] done all this work for years and now have this relationship that I deserve, something healthy – like, how could this be taken negatively?"

