Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker spark debate with "awkward" viral video of Penelope "third wheeling"

By Katie Louise Smith

"Poor P just hovering around while they exchange spit."

One thing about Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker? They will make out in public for an uncomfortably long period of time, and they do not care who is around to witness it. (Good for them, tbh!)

The PDA-loving couple, who have recently welcomed their baby boy Rocky, have sparked a bit of a debate on social media thanks to a video of them making out at the side of the stage at a Blink-182 concert.

But it's not the making out that people are focused on, it's the way they appear to leave Kourtney's daughter Penelope Disick standing there like a "third wheel".

Kourtney and Travis spark debate over viral PDA video featuring Penelope. Picture: Presley Ann/Getty Images for GQ, Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

In the video, shared by news.com.au on TikTok, 11-year-old Penelope can be seen walking alongside her mum Kourtney and Travis as they approach the side of the stage.

Kourtney then turns her back to Penelope and embraces Travis, as the two share several kisses and what looks like a prayer before he performs with his band.

All of that is nothing out of the ordinary, but people think that the video is "uncomfortable" because Penelope appears to be 'forgotten about'.

Penelope stands there for a while as they make out before she wanders off to stand somewhere else. Kourtney and Travis then stop kissing and start to move towards the stage, without checking back for Penelope.

The reactions to the video have been mixed. Of course, people love to roast Kourtney and Travis over their excessive PDAs, and people seem to be genuinely sympathising with Penelope too.

Under the video, one user wrote: "Poor P just hovering around while they exchange spit." Another added: "[Kourtney] doesn’t even look to see where Penelope has gone."

On the flip side, others have come to the defence of Kourtney and Travis, pointing out that Penelope was likely in a very safe backstage environment anyway, with people she knew and people who Kourtney and Travis trusted.

"She's with them and with T's handlers. They know she's safe. She goes back in the direction they came from," one commenter added, explaining the likely situation.

Kourtney also posted a behind-the-scenes photo dump on Instagram, featuring Penelope and Reign Disick having a great time.

The video has also prompted loads of commenters to bring up Penelope’s past comments about Kourt and Travis’ frequent make out sessions.

"Omg I feel so sorry for P, she has told her mom countless [times], it makes her feel uncomfortable," another user added.

During an episode of The Kardashians back in 2022, Penelope asked her mum and Travis to stop making out around her and her siblings. In one scene, she begged: “Mom! No kissing!”

Reign has also previously begged the couple to not “kiss in French again” after they made out in front of the youngster.

The passion of Kourt and Trav can never be contained!

