Kardashians fans are losing it over the pasta portions at Kourtney and Travis’ wedding

24 May 2022, 11:19

By Sam Prance

"The pasta portion size at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding is one of the saddest things I've ever seen."

Another day, another Kardashian 'scandal' is breaking the internet and this one involves something very dear to us all: pasta.

Over the weekend (May 20), Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially tied the knot. The celeb couple got married at a lavish ceremony at the Dolce & Gabbana estate in Portofino with all of their nearest and dearest present. From the stunning outfits to Kourtney's touching tribute to Travis in her veil, the internet was living for every moment of the romantic event.

However, there's one thing that Kardashians fans are outraged by and it is, of course, the pasta portions at the wedding.

Kardashians fans are losing it over the pasta portions at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding
Kardashians fans are losing it over the pasta portions at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic, @kyliejenner via Instagram

Throughout the weekend, Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to document various adorable moments from her sister's wedding. So far so normal, but one Instagram story that Kylie posted shocked the internet to its very core. Kylie posted a shot of the pasta at the wedding and the portions served were so minuscule that fans can't quite believe what they have seen.

One person tweeted: "the pasta portion size at kourtney kardashian’s wedding is one of the saddest things i’ve ever seen" and it's since been liked over 300,000 times with many fans confused as to why so little pasta was served.

Another added: "if i was at an insanely rich persons party and they gave me a serving of pasta that small, not even god descending from heaven could stop me from the crimes i would commit that evening."

Of course, it's unclear if Kylie requested a portion that small and it's likely that pasta was one of many courses that night. In North West's TikTok video from the event, you can see glimpses of other food as well as a cannoli station (!).

Still, pasta is pasta and serving a portion that small is criminal.

