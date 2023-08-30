Kris Jenner called out for "ridiculous" de-aging filter on new Instagram selfie

30 August 2023, 16:36

The Kardashians all dress as Kris Jenner

By Sam Prance

People thought that the photos and videos of Kris Jenner were AI generated.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kris Jenner is coming under fire over the "ridiculous" filter on a new selfie and video her makeup artist posted on Instagram.

The Kardashians are no strangers to editing controversies. Over the course of the past few years, the reality stars have been called out multiple times for allegedly airbrushing their content. Last year, Kim Kardashian was accused of Photoshopping her legs in some holiday photos and Khloe Kardashian was also criticised over altered photos of her daughter True.

Now, Kris Jenner is being criticised after fans initially thought that one of her latest posts used AI to make her look younger.

READ MORE: Kris Jenner is so rich she forgot she owned a property in Beverly Hills

Kris Jenner called out for "ridiculous" de-aging filter on new Instagram selfie
Kris Jenner called out for "ridiculous" de-aging filter on new Instagram selfie. Picture: Rob Kim/Getty Images, @samerkhouzami via Instagram

Yesterday (Aug 29), Kris Jenner's makeup artist Samer Khouzami took to Instagram to post a video of the 67-year-old with a new glam look. He also posted a series of photos of Kris. However, it wasn't long before people accused Kris and Samer of using Photoshop and criticising them for trying to make Kris look so much younger than she actually is.

One person commented: "Is this AI?" Another wrote: "What the hell is happening that’s not her face."

Another fan also requested: "Please post an unfiltered photo so we can see her true beauty. Being a master makeup artist this just gives clients the wrong illusion and this is things they expect instead of seeing pores which is totally normal."

As well, FaceTune commented: "this is a great time to tell everyone we have Facetune for videos".

Someone else wrote: "Jesus whats with the filter. Ridiculous."

Comments on Kris Jenner's recent Instagram post
Comments on Kris Jenner's recent Instagram post. Picture: @samerkhouzami via Instagram

This isn't the first time that Kris has been accused of heavily editing her appearance on Instagram. In 2014, Kris and Gordon Ramsey met when Kris was promoting her cookbook and they both shared photos of their interaction online.

Fans were quick to notice that Kris and Gordon looked very different in Kris' post and people accused Kris of using FaceTune.

Kris Jenner and Gordon Ramsay in 2014
Kris Jenner and Gordon Ramsay in 2014. Picture: @gordongram via Instagram, @krisjenner via Instagram

Of course, Kris is far from the only celebrity to use filters and everyone is entitled to post what they feel comfortable sharing on social media.

As it stands, Kris and Samer are yet to address the backlash surrounding their recent post. We will keep you posted with any updates.

Read more Kardashians news here:

WATCH: Peach PRC paints a self-portrait and teases Paris Hilton collaboration

Peach PRC Paints A Self-Portrait And Answers Questions About Her Life | Portrait Mode

Latest Celebrity News

Luke Dunphy from Modern Family looks completely unrecognisable in new shirtless photos

Luke Dunphy from Modern Family looks completely unrecognisable in new shirtless photos

Hannah Montana star Mitchel Musso arrested for stealing a bag of crisps while drunk

Hannah Montana star Mitchel Musso arrested for stealing a bag of chips while drunk

News

Ariana Grande fans slam Matthew Judon for accusing her of causing Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande fans slam Matthew Judon for accusing her of causing Mac Miller's death

Ariana Grande

Olivia Rodrigo says she dated people she "shouldn't have" after Sour came out

Olivia Rodrigo says she dated people she "shouldn't have" after Sour came out

Olivia Rodrigo

Zendaya says she won't "hide" her relationship with Tom Holland

Zendaya says she won't "hide" her relationship with Tom Holland

News

Addison Rae says she almost quit music after the negative response to Obsessed

Addison Rae says she almost quit music after the negative response to Obsessed

Trending on PopBuzz

Here's what time One Piece is released on Netflix

One Piece release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

News

Riverdale's polyamorous core four relationship has been criticised by a polyamory organisation

Riverdale slammed by polyamory group over "shock" quad relationship

Riverdale

Miley Cyrus explains why touring is not "healthy" for her to do anymore

Miley Cyrus says she quit touring because it 'erases her humanity'

Miley Cyrus

Ariana Grande jokes 'fan bullying' led her to scrap original Yours Truly album cover

Ariana Grande explains why she scrapped "horrible" original Yours Truly album cover

Ariana Grande

The Idol has been cancelled by HBO after one season

The Idol has been cancelled by HBO after one season

News

Who are Selena Gomez's Single Soon lyrics about? The meaning explained

Who are Selena Gomez's Single Soon lyrics about? The meaning explained

Selena Gomez