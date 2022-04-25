Kris Jenner criticised for "disgusting" behaviour towards her driver on The Kardashians

By Jazmin Duribe

"Kris Jenner yelling at the car driver to close the trunk, very rudely... her privilege just jumped out. That behavior is so yucky."

Kris Jenner is being slammed for her rude behaviour towards her driver in an episode of The Kardashians.

On Thursday's episode (Apr 21), Kris and her daughter Khloe Kardashian were in New York travelling to see Kim Kardashian, who was about to host SNL for the first time.

Kris tells Khloe, who is on the phone to her four-year-old daughter True, that she needs to end the call because they need to have an important private conversation. She then asks the driver to leave the car too. (The conversation in question was with Travis Barker, who was about to announce his plans to propose to Kourtney Kardashian.)

"Sir, can I ask you to leave us alone for five minutes?" Kris asks the driver, who leaves the car to give her some privacy. However, Kris soon notices that the driver has left the trunk of the car open, meaning their conversation could still be heard.

Kris Jenner slammed for shouting at her driver. Picture: Hulu

Kris then furiously yells: "CLOSE THE TRUNK!" Khloe corrected her mother's behaviour saying, "You're yelling at a fucking guy…", but Kris continues to shout at the driver to close the trunk without a please or a thank you in sight.

Khloe then politely asked the driver to close the trunk and scolded Kris for shouting at them. "Excuse me, sir, would you mind closing the trunk for a moment? Thank you so much," Khloe said through the window. "It's not what you say, it's how you say it." Kris just replied, "I know."

People are now criticising the "rude" and "disgusting" way that Kris spoke to the driver, and praising Khloe for correcting her.

This is embarrassing and I never tweet this stuff but I’m watching The Kardashians and the way @KrisJenner told the driver to get out and rudely yelled for him to close the trunk is just disgusting. Just because you have money doesn’t mean you get to forget how to talk to people — em (@EmmyBognar) April 21, 2022

Just watched the new episode of #TheKardashians - Kris Jenner yelling at the car driver to close the trunk, very rudely...her privilege just jumped out 😳😬🤢 that behavior is so yucky, to talk to someone like they’re beneath you...so cringe! — Veronica Colette (@theveronicac) April 21, 2022

watching Kris Jenner yell at the driver to get out of the car and close the trunk just so they can have a convo is really cringey. like, you do know that these people are paid to be discrete, right? like, even if you don't trust them, show some respect. #TheKardashians — Petty Mayonaizze (@FemWynn) April 22, 2022

kris jenner yelling at the driver in the new Kardashian’s show pissed me off so much, talk to that man with respect! she acting like she’s a queen and he is a peasant, disgusting and shame on you @KrisJenner, at least khloe treated him right like a respectful person — ًsa 🍄 (@eruriss) April 21, 2022

The way Kris Jenner rudely demanded the driver get out and close the trunk reminded me why I quit the service industry. Having money does not mean you can treat people like that honey. — Chelsey Larson (@ChelsLars) April 21, 2022

kris jenner becoming a demon and yelling at the driver to close the trunk pic.twitter.com/oZD4N3gZy2 — sunnyisshere (@sunnyisshere) April 22, 2022

Why is Kris Jenner being so rude to the driver in episode 2?? it’s not that hard to be polite #TheKardashians #krisjenner #Hulu — have a nice day (@wayyawyeehaw) April 21, 2022

The way you spoke to the driver is disgusting, engagement news or not you don't need to speak to people like that especially when they are working for you helping you. #scum #rude #krisjenner @KrisJenner — TheFemaleBosss (@thefemalebosss_) April 21, 2022

Kris hasn't responded to the backlash, but we will update you if she does.

