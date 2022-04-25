Kris Jenner criticised for "disgusting" behaviour towards her driver on The Kardashians

"Kris Jenner yelling at the car driver to close the trunk, very rudely... her privilege just jumped out. That behavior is so yucky."

Kris Jenner is being slammed for her rude behaviour towards her driver in an episode of The Kardashians.

On Thursday's episode (Apr 21), Kris and her daughter Khloe Kardashian were in New York travelling to see Kim Kardashian, who was about to host SNL for the first time.

Kris tells Khloe, who is on the phone to her four-year-old daughter True, that she needs to end the call because they need to have an important private conversation. She then asks the driver to leave the car too. (The conversation in question was with Travis Barker, who was about to announce his plans to propose to Kourtney Kardashian.)

"Sir, can I ask you to leave us alone for five minutes?" Kris asks the driver, who leaves the car to give her some privacy. However, Kris soon notices that the driver has left the trunk of the car open, meaning their conversation could still be heard.

Kris Jenner slammed for shouting at her driver
Kris Jenner slammed for shouting at her driver. Picture: Hulu

Kris then furiously yells: "CLOSE THE TRUNK!" Khloe corrected her mother's behaviour saying, "You're yelling at a fucking guy…", but Kris continues to shout at the driver to close the trunk without a please or a thank you in sight.

Khloe then politely asked the driver to close the trunk and scolded Kris for shouting at them. "Excuse me, sir, would you mind closing the trunk for a moment? Thank you so much," Khloe said through the window. "It's not what you say, it's how you say it." Kris just replied, "I know."

People are now criticising the "rude" and "disgusting" way that Kris spoke to the driver, and praising Khloe for correcting her.

Kris hasn't responded to the backlash, but we will update you if she does.

