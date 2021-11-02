Kristen Stewart is engaged to Dylan Meyer after two years of dating

By Sam Prance

Kristen Stewart confirmed that she is engaged to Dylan Meyer during a Howard Stern interview.

Kristen Stewart has revealed that she is engaged to her long-term girlfriend Dylan Meyer after two years of dating.

Kristen Stewart and screenwriter Dylan Meyer began seeing each other in August 2019 and they have been inseparable ever since. In an interview with Howard Stern in November that year, Howard asked Kristen if she was in love, and she exclaimed: "Yeah... the answer is yes." He also quizzed Kristen on if she was ready to propose and she said: "I can't fucking wait."

Now, Kristen and Dylan are actually engaged. However, it turns out that Dylan proposed to Kristen instead of vice versa.

Kristen Stewart gets engaged to Dylan Meyer after two years of dating. Picture: @spillsdyllz via Instagram, Mike Marsland/WireImage

Speaking in a brand new interview with Howard Stern about her relationship, Kristen confirmed that she and Dylan are now fiancées. Kristen let slip: "We're marrying, we're totally gonna do it. I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We're marrying, it's happening." No, I'm not crying you are.

Kristen tends to be pretty private as far as her relationship goes but Dylan occasionally posts glimpses of their relationship on social media. Taking to her Instagram page in April, Dylan shared a photograph of Kristen with their pet dog and the caption: "Life sure is sweeter with this cute little family. Happy birthday, kiddo. You knock my socks off."

Congratulations Kristen and Dylan!

