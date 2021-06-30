That's So Raven actor Kyle Massey charged with sending explicit material to 13-year-old girl

30 June 2021, 12:46

Kyle Massey
Kyle Massey. Picture: Prince Williams/Filmmagic
Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Kyle Massey is best known for playing Cory Baxter in Disney Channel's That's So Raven from 2003 to 2007 and spin-off series Cory in the House.

That's So Raven actor Kyle Massey has been charged with one count of communication with a minor for immoral purposes, according to court documents obtained by NBC News.

On Monday (June 28), Kyle failed to appear for an arraignment for the charges which were filed in King County Superior Court, Washington. The actor's next hearing is scheduled for July 12.

Court documents state that a girl received explicit images and videos from Kyle on Snapchat. The exchanges, which allegedly occurred between December 2018 and January 2019, were then reported to the police by the girl's mother, who provided a flash drive containing the explicit content. Kyle also allegedly shared messages with the girl using Snapchat's chat function.

READ MORE: Drake Bell pleads guilty to attempted child endangerment

Kyle Massey is best known for playing Cory Baxter in That's So Raven
Kyle Massey is best known for playing Cory Baxter in That's So Raven. Picture: Disney Channel

Documents also state that the mother had been asked to send her daughter from Seattle to Los Angeles to stay with him and his girlfriend. Kyle has known her daughter since she was four-years-old and knew she was just 13.

Prosecutors requested the court issue a sexual assault protection order for the teen girl, which would ban Kyle from contacting her. There was also an order banning Kyle from the internet "absent installation of a computer monitoring system".

In March 2019, Kyle was sued for $1.5 million by the victim and her family. He denied the accusations and claimed he was being extorted.

A statement to TMZ provided by his lawyer Lee Hutton on his behalf read: "No child should ever be exposed to sexually explicit materials and I unequivocally and categorically deny any alleged misconduct."

