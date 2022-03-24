Kylie Jenner fans think she changed her son's name from Wolf because of Tammy Hembrow

By Jazmin Duribe

Tammy has a six-year-old son named Wolf...

Kylie Jenner fans believe they've worked out why she changed her son's name from Wolf.

As you know, Kylie welcomed her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 2. She later announced that the baby would be named Wolf Webster on Instagram Stories, while public records indicated that she had chosen "Jacques" for his middle name in honour of his father (Travis' birth name is Jacques Berman Webster II).

However, earlier this week Kylie revealed that she'd had a change of heart. On Instagram, Kylie said that Wolf would no longer go by that name because she "didn't feel like it was him". However, she didn't confirm what her son's new name would be.

Fans wondered why Kylie would change her child's name so soon after announcing it, and after a little sleuthing they believe the answer lies in her ongoing feud with her former friend Tammy Hembrow, who also has a six-year-old son named Wolf.

In case you didn't know, Tammy is an Australian influencer and she runs her own fitness and fashion brands. Until 2019, she had infiltrated the Kardashian-Jenner clique, modelling for Khloe Kardashian's Good American clothing brand and hanging out with Kylie in Los Angeles.

Tammy even attended Kylie's wild 21st birthday party, notoriously making headlines after being carried out on a stretcher after collapsing at the event. In a YouTube video, Tammy later revealed the collapse was caused by a combination of exhaustion and jet lag, and that she should not have been drinking.

But their friendship came to a screeching halt in 2019 when Kylie unfollowed Tammy after she was linked to Kylie's ex-boyfriend Tyga. Tammy maintained that the two are nothing but friends, however, Tyga made an extremely graphic and explicit song – called 'Uno' – about having an, um, intimate encounter with a girl named Tammy in an In-N-Out Burger parking lot.

Tammy later confirmed that the song is indeed about her. She gave Tyga permission to use her name but the lyrics had been "taken so out of proportion".

Kylie hasn't confirmed if this is actually the reason she no longer has a friendship with Tammy, but since she announced her newborn baby would be named Wolf, Tammy has been seemingly making super shady comments about her online.

Within hours of Kylie's baby name announcement, Tammy – who also has a daughter named Saskia and is currently expecting her third child – shared a photo of herself with her son captioned: "My Wolf." In another post, she wrote: "Wolfie’s mum."

Then, in the comment section of one of Tammy's TikTok videos someone commented: "I JUST KNOW YOU ARE NAMING YOUR BABY BENTLEY," referring to her current pregnancy. Tammy replied: "Actually liking the name Stormi atm."

Fans concluded that Tammy must be the reason why Kylie changed her son's name.

y’all bullied kylie jenner into changing her son name LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/CXLi4ZkKVI — kira 👾 (@kirawontmiss) March 22, 2022

I wonder if it was the internet and all the memes or Tammy Hembrow’s shade that made Kylie Jenner change her baby’s name 🐺👶🏽 — Tweeter Bell 🧚‍♀️ ✨ (@tweeterbellxo) March 22, 2022

No way did Kylie Jenner change her sons name. Tammy Hembrow won — Zey (@drizzey_) March 21, 2022

omg kylie jenner and tammy hembrow used to be friends and tammy named her son wolf in 2015 and now kylies son’s name is wolf and tammy just posted this. what’s the teaaa the gorls are fightinggg??? pic.twitter.com/HJkAe1yE0Q — dydy ♡ (@dydychanel) February 12, 2022

When @KylieJenner changes her sons name because of Tammy hembrow and all the shade she got for it 😂🤣😂😂😂 — Bria (@brialriq69) March 22, 2022

now kylie jenners changed the name of her son, tammy hembrow can stop whinging that her son has the same name😂😂😂😂 — natalie (@natalieanngx) March 22, 2022

Why do you think Kylie changed Wolf's name? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!