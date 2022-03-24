Kylie Jenner fans think she changed her son's name from Wolf because of Tammy Hembrow

24 March 2022, 15:08 | Updated: 24 March 2022, 15:29

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

Tammy has a six-year-old son named Wolf...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner fans believe they've worked out why she changed her son's name from Wolf.

As you know, Kylie welcomed her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott on February 2. She later announced that the baby would be named Wolf Webster on Instagram Stories, while public records indicated that she had chosen "Jacques" for his middle name in honour of his father (Travis' birth name is Jacques Berman Webster II).

However, earlier this week Kylie revealed that she'd had a change of heart. On Instagram, Kylie said that Wolf would no longer go by that name because she "didn't feel like it was him". However, she didn't confirm what her son's new name would be.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner praised for "normalising" postpartum bodies with photo of her belly

Kylie Jenner fans think she changed her son's name from Wolf because of Tammy Hembrow.
Kylie Jenner fans think she changed her son's name from Wolf because of Tammy Hembrow. Picture: Alamy

Fans wondered why Kylie would change her child's name so soon after announcing it, and after a little sleuthing they believe the answer lies in her ongoing feud with her former friend Tammy Hembrow, who also has a six-year-old son named Wolf.

In case you didn't know, Tammy is an Australian influencer and she runs her own fitness and fashion brands. Until 2019, she had infiltrated the Kardashian-Jenner clique, modelling for Khloe Kardashian's Good American clothing brand and hanging out with Kylie in Los Angeles.

Tammy even attended Kylie's wild 21st birthday party, notoriously making headlines after being carried out on a stretcher after collapsing at the event. In a YouTube video, Tammy later revealed the collapse was caused by a combination of exhaustion and jet lag, and that she should not have been drinking.

But their friendship came to a screeching halt in 2019 when Kylie unfollowed Tammy after she was linked to Kylie's ex-boyfriend Tyga. Tammy maintained that the two are nothing but friends, however, Tyga made an extremely graphic and explicit song – called 'Uno' – about having an, um, intimate encounter with a girl named Tammy in an In-N-Out Burger parking lot.

Tammy later confirmed that the song is indeed about her. She gave Tyga permission to use her name but the lyrics had been "taken so out of proportion".

Kylie hasn't confirmed if this is actually the reason she no longer has a friendship with Tammy, but since she announced her newborn baby would be named Wolf, Tammy has been seemingly making super shady comments about her online.

Within hours of Kylie's baby name announcement, Tammy – who also has a daughter named Saskia and is currently expecting her third child – shared a photo of herself with her son captioned: "My Wolf." In another post, she wrote: "Wolfie’s mum."

Then, in the comment section of one of Tammy's TikTok videos someone commented: "I JUST KNOW YOU ARE NAMING YOUR BABY BENTLEY," referring to her current pregnancy. Tammy replied: "Actually liking the name Stormi atm."

Fans concluded that Tammy must be the reason why Kylie changed her son's name.

Why do you think Kylie changed Wolf's name? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

WATCH: Chloe Moriondo, Alfie Templeman and Thomas Headon vs The Tower of Truth

Latest Celebrity News

Kim Kardashian admits North West complains about the outfits she wears

Kim Kardashian admits North West complains about the outfits she wears
Kim Kardashian receives backlash for selling used Yeezy shoes for $375

Kim Kardashian receives backlash for selling used Yeezy shoes for $375
Kylie Jenner praised for "normalising" postpartum bodies with photo of her belly.

Kylie Jenner praised for "normalising" postpartum bodies with photo of her belly
Halsey fans are sobbing over the meaning behind their new match tattoo

Halsey fans are sobbing over the meaning behind their new match tattoo

Halsey

Machine Gun Kelly slammed for making "disgusting" comments about Black women

Machine Gun Kelly slammed for "disgusting" comments about Black women in resurfaced video
Drake Bell reveals script of Josh Peck's Drake & Josh reboot that never happened

Drake Bell says Josh Peck wrote an 'offensive' Drake & Josh reboot that never happened

News

Trending on PopBuzz

Bridgerton season 2: Here's why Francesca Bridgerton is missing

Is Ruby Stokes leaving Bridgerton? Here's why Francesca is absent from season 2

Bridgerton

Machine Gun Kelly slammed for $400 VIP tickets to pose with his guitar on tour

Machine Gun Kelly slammed for $400 VIP tickets to pose with his guitar on tour

News

Olivia Rodrigo Driving Home 2 U release time: Here's what time the Sour film comes out on Disney+

Olivia Rodrigo Driving Home 2 U release time: Here's what time the Sour film comes out on Disney+

Olivia Rodrigo

Bridgerton season 2 release time: Here's when it comes out in your country

Bridgerton season 2 release time: Here's what time it comes out on Netflix

News

Bridgerton season 3: Here's what happens next

Bridgerton season 3: Release date, cast, spoilers and what happens next

Bridgerton

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley defends the show's sex scenes

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley defends the show's sex scenes

Bridgerton