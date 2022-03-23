Kylie Jenner praised for "normalising" postpartum bodies with photo of her belly

By Jazmin Duribe

Kylie Jenner is being praised for "normalising" postpartum bodies after sharing a photo of her stomach.

As you know, Kylie recently welcomed her second child – a baby boy, who was initially named Wolf – with her boyfriend Travis Scott. The couple are also parents to four-year-old Stormi Webster.

Since welcoming her son, Kylie has been relatively quiet on social media, but last week she hopped on Instagram Stories to detail her postpartum journey, saying it hasn't been "easy" for her.

"I just want to say to my postpartum has not been easy. This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter. It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It's just crazy," she explained.

Kylie Jenner praised for "normalising" postpartum bodies with photo of her belly. Picture: George Pimentel/Getty Images, @kyliejenner via Instagram

"I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other mom's going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us. But it hasn't been easy on me either. It's been hard and I just wanted to say that."

Then, on Monday (Mar 21) dropped a new YouTube video dedicated to her baby boy, titled 'To Our Son'. Kylie actually shared a similar YouTube video following the birth of her first child Stormi back in 2018, titled 'To Our Daughter'.

On Instagram, Kylie shared little snippets from the video, including one of her baby's feet pressed against her belly. It was an unusually candid photo for Kylie, who usually only shares her most glamorous selfies and carefully-curated product promotional shots. In a popular Reddit thread, fans were happy to see a seemingly unfiltered and "real" photo of Kylie's postpartum body.

One person commented: "Honestly, this is probably the most beautiful picture she's ever posted." Another added: "I love that she posted this. Normalising normal bodies."

A third said: "I LOVE that she posted this picture! It makes me feel good to see a belly that looks just like mine when I gave birth! It’s ridiculous, but I’m proud of her, she has come a long way and I hope this is the beginning of a more natural and confident journey for her."

And another chimed in: "I never thought my belly would look like Kylie Jenners."

