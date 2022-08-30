Kylie Jenner says she "cried non-stop" for three weeks following her son's birth

By Emma Kershaw

Kylie Jenner opens up about her son's birth in The Kardashians season 2 trailer.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has admitted to crying "non-stop for 3 weeks" after giving birth to her son.

In the new trailer for season two of Hulu’s The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner admits to breaking down after welcoming her second child. "I should really be happy right now," the 25-year-old reality star confesses in the clip to her sister, Kendall Jenner. "I just had this new baby, but I cried nonstop for, like, three weeks."

Kylie welcomed a baby boy in February, her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott. The pair are already parents to 4-year-old Stormi Webster, and they’re yet to publicly announce the name of their son — who was briefly named Wolf.

Taking to Instagram in March, Kylie wrote: "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore. We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner slammed for boasting about matching private jets with boyfriend Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner says she "cried non-stop" for three weeks following her son's birth. Picture: Todd Williamson/NBC/Getty Images, Kylie Jenner via YouTube

While Kylie can be seen confiding in Kendall during the dramatic trailer, the sisters also butt heads. "I’m really mad at my sister," Kylie tells the camera. Meanwhile, Kendall is just as frustrated with her younger sister, claiming that Kylie has "cancelled last minute". "She always seems to get out of things, and I have to take over," the model says.

Elsewhere in the family, it seems as though The Kardashians season 2 will give fans a glimpse into Kylie and Kendall's older sisters' love lives.

"Going through what I went through was incredibly hard," Khloe Kardashian says, seemingly speaking of her rocky relationship with Tristan Thompson. "I just feel that I’m a fish in a fishbowl". The couple is now expecting their second child via surrogate.

2019 Getty Entertainment - Social Ready Content. Picture: Getty

Fans will also be treated to a look at Kourtney Kardashian’s iconic wedding(s) to Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker. "First time trying on my wedding dress,' Kourtney says as she’s pictured wearing her gown.

"I’m just so excited for Khloe and Travis,” Kris Jenner says in a confessional, hilariously mixing up her daughters’ names. “Whatever. It starts with a “K” ” she corrects herself, laughing off the mistake.

Judging by the two-minute clip, it’s looking like we’re in for a juicy season!

Season 2 of The Kardashians premiers on Hulu on September 22.

Read more Kylie Jenner news here: