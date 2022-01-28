Kylie Jenner called out for "copying" Trixie Mattel's makeup brand with new Kylie Cosmetics collection

By Jazmin Duribe

"What we’re not gonna do is let Kylie Jenner RIP OFF Trixie Mattel's makeup."

Kylie Jenner has been accused of "copying" Trixie Mattel's makeup line with her new Kylie Cosmetics collection.

On Wednesday (Jan 26), Kylie gave a preview of her new love-themed Kylie Cosmetics makeup products, named The Valentine Collection, ahead of its official launch on Feb 3. The collection includes two matte lip kits⁠, a lip gloss set⁠, a lip balm set, a pressed powder palette⁠, blush sticks⁠, a highlighter and false lashes⁠.

However, shortly after revealing the products, fans started to notice the similarities between Kylie's new products and Trixie Mattel's makeup collection.

Kylie Jenner called out for "copying" Trixie Mattel's makeup brand with new Kylie Cosmetics collection. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram, @trixiemattel via Instagram

The Drag Race star started her own beauty brand, Trixie Cosmetics, back in 2019, complete with her signature kitsch aesthetic. From the font to the heart-shaped packaging, people thought the products looked exactly the same. Even Trixie herself responded in a hilarious video, where she looks visibly shocked by the similarities.

breaking my silence and addressing the situation. pic.twitter.com/jAQRMl7Dut — Trixie Mattel™ (@trixiemattel) January 27, 2022

People have even been urging Trixie to sue Kylie Cosmetics over the new collection.

OH HELL NO

what we’re not gonna do is let kylie jenner RIP OFF Trixie Mattel’s makeup. pic.twitter.com/DOlQvXVYRa — ☀️ (@miss_bella001) January 27, 2022

Not kylie cosmetics ripping trixie cosmetics packaging off with their valentines collection pic.twitter.com/UtV5iUMHuD — Y (@yaymeflowers) January 26, 2022

Imagine telling someone in 2015 that Kylie Jenner was going to straight up copy Trixie Mattel’s makeup line pic.twitter.com/b8MyTHSAf9 — Fleetwood Quack (@noah_loh) January 27, 2022

Not Kylie cosmetics copying Trixie Mattel’s packaging for her valentines launch… — ᴍᴀᴛᴛʏ (@cashmeresin) January 27, 2022

kylie jenner its on fucking sight you think the gays wouldn't clock your trixie mattel knock off packaging — sinta (@sintaspeaks) January 27, 2022

The fact that Kylie Jenner cosmetics is ripping off trixie Mattel’s line?? Obscene. Jail. — 𝚖𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚒𝚎 𝚍𝚊𝚍𝚍𝚢 (@budweiserbreath) January 27, 2022

kylie is really out here copying trixie mattel's packaging,,, she's never had an original thought in her life — john fookin' shelby (@annaerams) January 27, 2022

1) the most recent, her blatantly stealing @TrixieCosmetics packaging. @trixiemattel brand is huge - and anybody worth their two cents working in makeup, knows this is Trixie’s packaging - it’s branded w her unique aesthetic. There’s zero chance @KylieJenner never saw it before pic.twitter.com/eUKL3u8K2n — lyle (@Lylexxxx) January 28, 2022

Kylie hasn't addressed the similarities but this hasn't been the first time one of her brands has left consumers a little disappointed. In 2021, Kylie Jenner's new swimsuit brand Kylie Swim was criticised for being poor quality in a number of reviews on TikTok.

