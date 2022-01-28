Kylie Jenner called out for "copying" Trixie Mattel's makeup brand with new Kylie Cosmetics collection

"What we’re not gonna do is let Kylie Jenner RIP OFF Trixie Mattel's makeup."

Kylie Jenner has been accused of "copying" Trixie Mattel's makeup line with her new Kylie Cosmetics collection.

On Wednesday (Jan 26), Kylie gave a preview of her new love-themed Kylie Cosmetics makeup products, named The Valentine Collection, ahead of its official launch on Feb 3. The collection includes two matte lip kits⁠, a lip gloss set⁠, a lip balm set, a pressed powder palette⁠, blush sticks⁠, a highlighter and false lashes⁠.

However, shortly after revealing the products, fans started to notice the similarities between Kylie's new products and Trixie Mattel's makeup collection.

Kylie Jenner called out for "copying" Trixie Mattel&squot;s makeup brand with new Kylie Cosmetics collection
Kylie Jenner called out for "copying" Trixie Mattel's makeup brand with new Kylie Cosmetics collection. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram, @trixiemattel via Instagram

The Drag Race star started her own beauty brand, Trixie Cosmetics, back in 2019, complete with her signature kitsch aesthetic. From the font to the heart-shaped packaging, people thought the products looked exactly the same. Even Trixie herself responded in a hilarious video, where she looks visibly shocked by the similarities.

People have even been urging Trixie to sue Kylie Cosmetics over the new collection.

Kylie hasn't addressed the similarities but this hasn't been the first time one of her brands has left consumers a little disappointed. In 2021, Kylie Jenner's new swimsuit brand Kylie Swim was criticised for being poor quality in a number of reviews on TikTok.

