Kylie Jenner fans are losing it over her "perfect" driver’s license photo

16 May 2022, 12:57

By Sam Prance

Imagine having a perfect driver's license photo? Can't relate.

Kylie Jenner has just shared a snap of her driver's license and fans can't get over how glam it is compared to most people's.

It's no secret that Kylie has built an entire career around her image. In 2014, she founded Kylie Cosmetics, a popular makeup brand built around her infamous lip kits. Since then, she's launched multiple other businesses including Kylie Skin, Kylie Baby and Kylie Swim. In 2019, Forbes named Kylie the world's youngest self-made billionaire at just 21-years-old.

With that in mind, it's no wonder that Kylie has a nice driver's license pic but the internet is losing it over how perfect it is.

Kylie Jenner fans are losing it over her "perfect" driver’s license photo. Picture: Arturo Holmes/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, @kyliejenner via Instagram

Yesterday (May 15), Kylie took to Instagram to share a photo of her driver's license. Now, for most people, a driver's license photo is rarely something to shout about. The lighting is never great and you often end up being stuck, for years, with a pic that you're not happy with. Of course, this isn't the case for Kylie and fans immediately started commenting on the post.

Kylie superfan Johnny Cyrus wrote: "I wish my ID was this perfect," with many fans echoing the same sentiment. Someone else added: "The most glamorous ID I’ve ever seen, PERIODT." Meanwhile, Kylie's best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, simply wrote: "Hot."

The captionless photo has since been liked over 6.8 million times.

Someone send me Kylie's glam squad next time I need to update my driver's license photo.

