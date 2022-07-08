Kylie Jenner claps back at "lying" TikToker who claimed she didn't tip him enough

By Jazmin Duribe

"The lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry."

Kylie Jenner has accused a delivery driver of "lying for attention" after he claimed that she didn't give him enough of a tip and that he heard her baby son screaming.

Earlier this week, an Instacart driver (@thisisntpablo) made a TikTok claiming to have delivered some pepperoni from celebrity supermarket Erewhon to Kylie's Holmby Hills mansion.

In the video, which was allegedly captured outside of Kylie's house, he pulls out the cured meat from the bag, "It's literally a $12 order of fucking pepperoni. This bitch could have paid me more."

Pablo then approaches the gate to deliver the goods, which were ordered under the name "Ashton", and is greeted by a security guard who allows him to come through the gate.

Kylie Jenner claps back at "lying" TikToker who claimed she didn't tip him enough. Picture: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, @thisispablo via TikTok

Upon returning back to his car, Pablo said the security guard confirmed that the house did belong to Kylie.

He added: "I'm walking through this little pathway with this river beneath it and then I just leave it on the front door. I get to see into the whole house. I see all these assistants and all these maids. I didn't see Kylie. I didn't see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream."

The TikTok has now received 2.4 million views and to back up his claims, Kylie later recorded a video of herself preparing a sandwich for her boyfriend Travis Scott which contained cured meat. In response, Pablo recorded another video captioned, "Ur welcome Travis," showing Kylie eating the sandwich.

Well, Kylie has now responded to the driver in the comment section of her sandwich video and cleared up any confusion. "I did not order this myself! He WAS tipped through the app. Lied about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??" Kylie explained. "No one comes through the gate! The river?? No river. The lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry. Recipe coming soon lol."

She continued: "If you don't know what I'm talking about just carry on."

Kylie Jenner Comments. Picture: @kyliejenner via TikTok

