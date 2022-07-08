Kylie Jenner claps back at "lying" TikToker who claimed she didn't tip him enough

8 July 2022, 15:28

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"The lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has accused a delivery driver of "lying for attention" after he claimed that she didn't give him enough of a tip and that he heard her baby son screaming.

Earlier this week, an Instacart driver (@thisisntpablo) made a TikTok claiming to have delivered some pepperoni from celebrity supermarket Erewhon to Kylie's Holmby Hills mansion.

In the video, which was allegedly captured outside of Kylie's house, he pulls out the cured meat from the bag, "It's literally a $12 order of fucking pepperoni. This bitch could have paid me more."

Pablo then approaches the gate to deliver the goods, which were ordered under the name "Ashton", and is greeted by a security guard who allows him to come through the gate.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner rocked a naked bikini and her fans are shaking

Kylie Jenner claps back at "lying" TikToker who claimed she didn&squot;t tip him enough.
Kylie Jenner claps back at "lying" TikToker who claimed she didn't tip him enough. Picture: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, @thisispablo via TikTok

Upon returning back to his car, Pablo said the security guard confirmed that the house did belong to Kylie.

He added: "I'm walking through this little pathway with this river beneath it and then I just leave it on the front door. I get to see into the whole house. I see all these assistants and all these maids. I didn't see Kylie. I didn't see Stormi, but I swear I heard a baby scream."

The TikTok has now received 2.4 million views and to back up his claims, Kylie later recorded a video of herself preparing a sandwich for her boyfriend Travis Scott which contained cured meat. In response, Pablo recorded another video captioned, "Ur welcome Travis," showing Kylie eating the sandwich.

Well, Kylie has now responded to the driver in the comment section of her sandwich video and cleared up any confusion. "I did not order this myself! He WAS tipped through the app. Lied about seeing through my windows and hearing my son cry. ??" Kylie explained. "No one comes through the gate! The river?? No river. The lying for attention rubs me the wrong way sorry. Recipe coming soon lol."

She continued: "If you don't know what I'm talking about just carry on."

Kylie Jenner Comments
Kylie Jenner Comments. Picture: @kyliejenner via TikTok

Oop.

Read more Kylie Jenner stories here:

WATCH: Conan Gray finally met his idol Lorde and the story is too relatable

Latest Celebrity News

North West waves "STOP" sign at paparazzi constantly taking her photo

North West waves "STOP" sign at paparazzi constantly taking her photo
Chase Stokes’ Outer Banks stand-in Alexander "AJ" Jennings has been killed in a hit-and-run

Chase Stokes pays tribute to his Outer Banks stand-in who died in a hit-and-run

Outer Banks

Doja Cat slams Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs about Joseph Quinn.

Doja Cat slams Noah Schnapp for sharing their private DMs about Joseph Quinn
Kim Kardashian says the beauty standards she sets are "attainable"

Kim Kardashian says the beauty standards she sets are "attainable"
Kim Kardashian and North West wore matching nose rings and the internet is living for it

The internet is losing it over North West's "sickening" nose chain
Doja Cat asks Noah Schnapp to set her up with Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn

Doja Cat asks Noah Schnapp to set her up with Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn

Trending on PopBuzz

Stranger Things 4 theory explains how Eleven might lose against Vecna

Stranger Things 4 theory explains how Eleven will lose against Vecna

Stranger Things

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

The Summer I Turned Pretty season 2: Release date, cast, trailers, spoilers and news

News

Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson vs. 'The Most Impossible Marvel Quiz: Thor Edition'

Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson try to name every Marvel film in ONE minute | PopBuzz Meets

TV & Film

Stranger Things 4: Joseph Quinn shares idea for how Eddie could return

Stranger Things' Joseph Quinn and Joe Keery have an idea for how Eddie could return

Stranger Things

Netflix Tours: Where to find Bridgerton, The Crown and Enola Holmes filming locations in London

8 real life Netflix filming locations you can actually visit in London

TV & Film

Joseph Quinn says he "cried his eyes out" after Stranger Things 4 filming wrapped

Joseph Quinn says he "cried his eyes out" after Stranger Things 4 filming wrapped

Stranger Things