Kylie Jenner begs Instagram to stop "trying to be TikTok"

By Jazmin Duribe

In 2018, Snapchat lost around $1.3 billion in market value shortly after Kylie tweeted that she no longer opens the app…

Kylie Jenner has complained about Instagram's latest update and said that the platform is trying to be TikTok.

You've probably noticed that Instagram has undergone some changes recently to become more video focused. Now, all new videos posted on Instagram will automatically become Reels. That means there's now way more Reels on our feeds that not a single person asked for.

Content creators have been complaining about seeing less engagement on their posts because of the changes, while regular users just want the app to return to its glory days when you actually saw posts from people you follow. Sigh.

Well, Kylie Jenner – who is Instagram's second most-followed person and is thought to make around $1.2 million per post, btw – is one of the people who has had enough of Instagram's latest changes.

Kylie Jenner begs Instagram to go back to how it used to be and you know she's right. Picture: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images, @kyliejenner via Instagram

On Monday (July 25), Kylie shared a post from another Instagram user, which read: "Make Instagram Instagram again. (Stop trying to be tiktok i just want to see cute photos of my friends). Sincerely, everyone." She then added the caption: "PLEASSSSE." Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian, who is the sixth most-followed person on the platform, also shared the post in frustration.

A petition associated with the post has since reached almost 150,000 signatures and it appears Kylie and Kim are not alone with their complaints…

instagram is so fucking shit and i'm tired of pretending it's not i don't want to see reposted tiktoks i want to see stupid fucking photos of my friends doing stupid things, I HATE YOU INSTAGRAM REELS FUCK OFF PLEASE — fraser 🦦 (@iNabber69) July 25, 2022

I’m beginning to hate Instagram & am sad about it! But honestly the only feature I use & scroll now is Stories. My IG feed just seems so weird lately & it also feels impossible to grow there anymore even with an audience elsewhere. Anyone else? — LaurenZside (@LaurenzSide) July 22, 2022

i really hate instagram. i’m trying to look at art and pictures. not a fucking reel. not a tik tok. i shouldn’t have to SEARCH for photos when i want to see them. my adhd brain doesn’t do reels 😭 — Aria Rose (@_stonedroses_) July 25, 2022

Instagram reels really got that npc vibes and recycled tiktok material, fuck reels bring back the chronological photo feed — CEO of Earth (@yazdhanmaaz) July 26, 2022

Instagram wants to be tik-tok so bad I hate it — It's Lasalle (@_realsmith) July 26, 2022

Now, will Instagram listen to Kylie? Well, it might be in their interest to take her advice. In 2018, Snapchat lost around $1.3 billion in market value shortly after Kylie tweeted that she no longer opens the app following a big redesign.

