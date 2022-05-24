Kylie Jenner roasts Kendall Jenner walking up the stairs in hilarious video

By Jazmin Duribe

Only referring to Kendall as "cucumber girl" from now on.

Kylie Jenner has been roasting her sister Kendall Jenner all weekend and, honestly, it's hilarious.

ICYMI, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Portofino, Italy, on Sunday (May 22). The whole event was sponsored by Dolce & Gabanna, and the couple exchanged vows at Dolce & Gabbana's L'Ulivetta villa followed by a reception at gothic medieval castle Castello Brown.

As well as Kendall and Kylie, of course the entire Kardashian-Jenner dynasty were in attendance: Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kris Jenner as well as Travis' children Landon Barker, Alabama Barker and Atiana De La Hoya, and Kendall's boyfriend Devin Booker. But there were also a few A-list guests at the event too, including Blink-182's Mark Hoppus, Lil Huddy, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

Kylie shared snippets of the romantic wedding and she hasn't let Kendall rest the entire weekend.

Kylie Jenner roasts Kendall Jenner walking up the stairs in hilarious video. Picture: @kyliejenner via TikTok, @kyliejenner via Instagram

In a TikTok video from the reception, Kylie sipped on a drink as Kendall danced in front of her to 'Tear in My Heart' by Twenty One Pilots. Kylie then hilariously captioned the footage: "Me and cucumber girl."

Now you probably can guess the reference here. Kendall recently went viral after leaving the internet absolutely baffled by the way that she slices a cucumber (Kendall herself even called the whole thing "tragic"…)

Fans were living for Kylie roasting Kendall in the comment section. "The caption has sent me. See aware queens," one person wrote. Another added: "I'm dying at the caption."

Then, Kylie filmed Kendall struggling to make it up the stairs in a floor-length dress that restricted her movement. Guests had to reach the wedding venue by boat and then walk up a number of stone steps. Unfortunately for Kendall, skintight satin and steep staircases don't mix, so the supermodel had to kind of jump and hobble up the stairs.

Kylie recorded the whole thing on Instagram Stories and she can be heard laughing at Kendall in the background. She said: "Oh shit, these stairs are crazy!"

This wouldn't be the first time Kylie has publicly roasted her sister, though. She couldn't resist mocking Kendall's infamous "spider toes" when Kendall shared a photo of herself wearing sandals.

