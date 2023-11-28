Kylie Jenner says she "didn't have anyone helping" her when she started Kylie Cosmetics

By Sam Prance

"Proving people wrong was a challenge, but so was building it from the ground up."

Kylie Jenner has opened up about launching Kylie Cosmetics with Kris Jenner and claimed that they had no help starting it.

You don't have to watch The Kardashians to know that Kylie Jenner runs one of the most successful businesses in the world right now. In 2020, Forbes named Kylie the world's "youngest self-made billionaire". They've since stripped Kylie of this title and estimated that her net worth is actually $900 million (poor her) but Kylie Cosmetics remains an undeniable success.

Now, Kylie has revealed that Kris Jenner was initially worried that none of her lip kits would sell and the business would fail.

Kylie Jenner says she "didn't have anyone helping her" when she started Kylie Cosmetics. Picture: Cindy Ord/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue, Rick Kern/Getty Images for Ulta Beauty

Talking to Interview, Kylie said that it was just her and Kris at the start of Kylie Cosmetics and people doubted that she could run a business. She said: "Proving people wrong was a challenge, but so was building it from the ground up. It was me and my mom and we never made a makeup line. We didn’t know where to start. We didn’t have anyone helping us."

Kylie then specified: "And my mom thought I was going to be stuck with lip kits in my garage for the rest of my life. I think we ordered 5,000 of each color; that was the minimum. And she was like, “You better be ready, Kylie, because you might have a lot of lip kits in your garage for the rest of your life, so you better love these colours."

Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner in 2016. Picture: Getty

Of course, that wasn't the case. The products immediately sold it. Kylie said: "And then it broke in two seconds, and that’s when we were like, “Okay, how do we do this? How do we make these faster and better?” We got in my mom’s car and drove all over California and visited all these factories."

Kylie then added: "Finding the best manufacturer was difficult. We were a new company, so growing in front of a lot of people was hard. You don’t have room to make mistakes. But it wasn’t a bad thing."

She ended by saying: "It was so successful and it was the best time of my life."

In the words of Kylie's sister Kim Kardashian, pretty legendary if you ask me!

