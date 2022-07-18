Kylie Jenner slammed for boasting about matching private jets with boyfriend Travis Scott

By Jazmin Duribe

"Kylie Jenner out here picking which colour private jet she wanna take today meanwhile I gotta chug my iced coffee before my straw becomes paper mache???? Explain."

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has been slammed for sharing a photo of herself and her boyfriend Travis Scott in front of their private jets.

In case you didn't know, Kylie purchased her own private jet back in 2020 and had it customised in her favourite pink aesthetic. Page Six reported that the billionaire beauty mogul spent an estimated $50 million to $70 million on the Global Express Jet (they cost around $5 million to run per year as well…)

On Friday (July 15), Kylie posted a photo of herself embracing Travis while standing on an aeroplane runway on Instagram. In the background of the image are two private jets on both sides. Oh, and let's not forget the very expensive Rolls Royce also in frame too.

She captioned the relatable post: "You wanna take mine or yours?"

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott slammed for bringing Stormi to the Billboard Awards

Kylie Jenner's 'Kylie Air' Private Jet. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram

But people immediately noted that the couple had absolutely no regard for climate change considering how much CO2 emissions private jets release.

"Rich people unapologetically showing off their contributions to climate change by using a private jet to a two-hour car ride drive. Yeah, I would be embarrassed to post this," one person snapped.

Another added: "Oh but I must cycle to work , use paper straws, limit beef consumption in order to reduce my carbon footprint?"

Oh but I must cycle to work , use paper straws, limit beef consumption in order to reduce my carbon footprint? https://t.co/suuIHUOK1v — Chøks. (@TheFairerOan) July 16, 2022

Just remembered how Kylie Jenner uses her private jet to make 3 minute flights pic.twitter.com/ERNcL1XuO5 — Emily Murnane (@emily_murnane) July 17, 2022

kylie jenner out here picking which colour private jet she wanna take today meanwhile I gotta chug my iced coffee before my straw becomes paper mache???? explain — ✨just vibes✨ (@MaFavRaps) July 16, 2022

Kylie Jenner alone with her jet made more co2 in 6 months than what I'd make in 3 years just by living life normally https://t.co/pAuD3E86ww — mel (@melislibrary) July 17, 2022

The ice caps are melting and I must use paper straws.



Rich people: https://t.co/iyxJP3qNxz — Oshun of Evangelista (@GodessOshun) July 16, 2022

Hardest on what, the eco system or the economy? https://t.co/YbxT1ZgJtV — 🦈Keiki a ka Pueo🦈 (@keikiakapueo) July 17, 2022

80% of people have never taken a plane and Kylie Jenner is out here taking regular 10 minute flights, 5 flights in the last week under 30 minutes, one was 3 minutes long. Her carbon footprint for one ten minute flight, is more than some people make in a year. — Sommer Ackerman (@lifewithsommer) July 17, 2022

But disabled people can't have easy access to plastic straws in public. https://t.co/abTNJ36ahj — Wagatwe Wanjuki 🇰🇪 🇧🇸 (@wagatwe) July 17, 2022

Mind you earth is in the process of evicting us right now https://t.co/9EIVmYhLrF — Africana Uganda (@yayarealsmooth) July 16, 2022

Kylie and Travis haven't responded to the backlash, but we will update you if they do.

What do you think? Tweet us @popbuzz and let us know!

Read more Kylie Jenner stories here: