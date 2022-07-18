Kylie Jenner slammed for boasting about matching private jets with boyfriend Travis Scott

18 July 2022, 15:53 | Updated: 18 July 2022, 16:31

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"Kylie Jenner out here picking which colour private jet she wanna take today meanwhile I gotta chug my iced coffee before my straw becomes paper mache???? Explain."

Kylie Jenner has been slammed for sharing a photo of herself and her boyfriend Travis Scott in front of their private jets.

In case you didn't know, Kylie purchased her own private jet back in 2020 and had it customised in her favourite pink aesthetic. Page Six reported that the billionaire beauty mogul spent an estimated $50 million to $70 million on the Global Express Jet (they cost around $5 million to run per year as well…)

On Friday (July 15), Kylie posted a photo of herself embracing Travis while standing on an aeroplane runway on Instagram. In the background of the image are two private jets on both sides. Oh, and let's not forget the very expensive Rolls Royce also in frame too.

She captioned the relatable post: "You wanna take mine or yours?"

Kylie Jenner's 'Kylie Air' Private Jet
Kylie Jenner's 'Kylie Air' Private Jet. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram

But people immediately noted that the couple had absolutely no regard for climate change considering how much CO2 emissions private jets release.

"Rich people unapologetically showing off their contributions to climate change by using a private jet to a two-hour car ride drive. Yeah, I would be embarrassed to post this," one person snapped.

Another added: "Oh but I must cycle to work , use paper straws, limit beef consumption in order to reduce my carbon footprint?"

Kylie and Travis haven't responded to the backlash, but we will update you if they do.

