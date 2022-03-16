Kylie Jenner reveals she's been struggling since giving birth to son Wolf

By Jazmin Duribe

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually."

Kylie Jenner has admitted that she's been struggling since giving birth to her second child.

On February 2, Kylie welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Travis Scott named Wolf Webster. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul is also mother to four-year-old Stormi Webster.

Kylie has remained out of the public eye since giving birth, but on Tuesday (Mar 15) she decided to hop on Instagram Stories and share some things about her postpartum recovery so far. "I just want to say to my postpartum has not been easy. This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter," Kylie explained.

Kylie Jenner reveals she's been struggling since giving birth to son Wolf. Picture: E!, @kyliejenner via Instagram

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It's just crazy. I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other mom's going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us. But it hasn't been easy on me either. It's been hard and I just wanted to say that."

Before Kylie shared her honest message, she had uploaded a short boomerang clip of herself from the gym, which she captioned: "6 weeks postpartum."

Later, Kylie said she didn't think she would make her workout today but she felt much better for it: "But I'm here, and I'm feeling better. So you got this!"

Kylie Jenner baby boy. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram

She continued: "It's okay not to be okay. Once I realised that…I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy and we have to stop putting pressure to be back, not even psychically, just mentally after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!"