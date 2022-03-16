Kylie Jenner reveals she's been struggling since giving birth to son Wolf

16 March 2022, 11:48 | Updated: 16 March 2022, 12:00

Jazmin Duribe

By Jazmin Duribe

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually."

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Kylie Jenner has admitted that she's been struggling since giving birth to her second child.

On February 2, Kylie welcomed a baby boy with boyfriend Travis Scott named Wolf Webster. The Kylie Cosmetics mogul is also mother to four-year-old Stormi Webster.

Kylie has remained out of the public eye since giving birth, but on Tuesday (Mar 15) she decided to hop on Instagram Stories and share some things about her postpartum recovery so far. "I just want to say to my postpartum has not been easy. This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter," Kylie explained.

READ MORE: Kylie Jenner called out for "copying" Trixie Mattel's makeup brand with new Kylie Cosmetics collection

Kylie Jenner reveals she's been struggling since giving birth to son Wolf
Kylie Jenner reveals she's been struggling since giving birth to son Wolf. Picture: E!, @kyliejenner via Instagram

"It's not easy mentally, physically, spiritually. It's just crazy. I didn't want to just get back to life without saying that because I think we can look on the internet and you know, for other mom's going through it right now, it might look a lot easier for other people and like put the pressure on us. But it hasn't been easy on me either. It's been hard and I just wanted to say that."

Before Kylie shared her honest message, she had uploaded a short boomerang clip of herself from the gym, which she captioned: "6 weeks postpartum."

Later, Kylie said she didn't think she would make her workout today but she felt much better for it: "But I'm here, and I'm feeling better. So you got this!"

Kylie Jenner baby boy.
Kylie Jenner baby boy. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram

She continued: "It's okay not to be okay. Once I realised that…I was putting some pressure on myself and I just keep reminding myself I made a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy and we have to stop putting pressure to be back, not even psychically, just mentally after birth. So yeah, just sending some love. I love you guys!"

WATCH: Sandra Oh and Rosalie Chiang on 'Turning Red' sequel plans

Latest Celebrity News

Jamie Dornan denies excluding Robert Pattinson from his friendship circle.

Jamie Dornan denies excluding Robert Pattinson from his friendship circle
Bella Hadid says she regrets having a nose job at the age of 14

Bella Hadid says she regrets having a nose job at the age of 14
Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian is trying to "gaslight" him

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian is trying to "gaslight" him

Emma Watson is being praised for thinly-veiled swipe at J. K. Rowling at the BAFTAs.

Emma Watson is being praised for thinly-veiled swipe at J. K. Rowling at the BAFTAs
Grimes is receiving backlash for saying billionaire Elon Musk lives "below the poverty line"

Grimes is receiving backlash for saying billionaire Elon Musk lives "below the poverty line"
Pete Davidson claps back at Kanye West in leaked texts

Pete Davidson claps back at Kanye West in leaked texts with photo from Kim Kardashian's bed

Trending on PopBuzz

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey reveals surprising tools used to film sex scenes

Bridgerton's Jonathan Bailey reveals surprising tools used to film sex scenes

Bridgerton

Netflix release first trailer for LGBTQ+ series Heartstopper

The first trailer for Netflix's gay teen romance Heartstopper is here

News

Is Priya queer in Turning Red? Pixar cinematographer appears to confirm theories

Is Priya queer in Turning Red? Pixar cinematographer appears to confirm theories

News

Concert for Ukraine

Concert for Ukraine: Two-hour fundraising event to take place on March 29

News

Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz was in labour while recording Mirabel's solo song

Encanto's Stephanie Beatriz recorded 'Waiting On A Miracle' while in labour

News

Turning Red viewers call out "too mature" comments about the film

Turning Red fans call out complaints that the film is “too mature” for kids

News