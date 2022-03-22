Kylie Jenner reveals why she changed her son's name from Wolf

By Jazmin Duribe

What is Kylie Jenner's son's name? Here's why she decided to ditch the name Wolf.

Kylie Jenner has revealed that her son's name is no longer Wolf.

In February, Kylie welcomed her second child with boyfriend Travis Scott. She later revealed that the baby boy had been named Wolf Webster on her Instagram Stories.

However on Monday (March 21), Kylie revealed that she and Travis had a change of heart about the name Wolf. "FYI our son's name isn't Wolf anymore," she explained on Instagram.

"We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

Kylie Jenner reveals why she changed her son's name from Wolf. Picture: @kyliejenner via Instagram, Kylie Jenner via YouTube

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul did not confirm her baby's new name or whether his middle name Jacques, which is in honour of Travis' birth name Jacques Webster, is also being changed.

Kylie's announcement came shortly after she dropped a new YouTube video dedicated to her baby boy, titled 'To Our Son'. Kylie actually shared a similar YouTube video following the birth of her first child Stormi back in 2018, titled 'To Our Daughter'.

The almost 10-minute clip featured footage from throughout Kylie's pregnancy, from the moment she found out she was pregnant and told her mother Kris Jenner she was expecting, all the way up to the delivery room and birth.

In the video, Kylie and Travis' family delivered sweet messages to the baby. She also showcased her extravagant giraffe-themed baby shower. But the real star of the show was little Stormi, who accompanied Kylie to her doctor's appointments and planted kisses on her baby bump. She also had the most adorable reaction to finding out that she might share the same birthday as her baby brother.

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and Stormi. Picture: Kylie Jenner via YouTube

"This baby and you have the same due date. You and the baby could have the same birthday," Kylie told her. Stormi then responded: "Due date!? Ok, February 1st." Kylie then asked if she was ok with sharing her birthday, and Stormi adorably replied: "Yes!"

Our hearts.

